GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Can Chennai Super Kings qualify for playoffs with a win over Gujarat Titans today?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) visits Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Friday with one eye on the playoffs and its middle-table scrap to squeeze through into the next phase of the tournament.
CSK has 12 points from 11 games and sits in the fourth spot. A win over Titans will take the side to 14 points and into the third place, ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Net Run Rate.
However, 14 points will not be enough to secure its passage to the playoffs just yet. Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals also have 12 points and since the two teams face each other, at least one will match CSK on 14 points.
Further, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with 10 points in 12 games, can also win its remaining games to get to 14 points.
The safest bet for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side is to win its three games, against GT, Rajasthan Royals, and RCB, to make it through with 18 points.
If it loses one, it would still be able to make it, provided DC and LSG do not get more than one win each in their last two games.
