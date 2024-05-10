Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan registered the highest opening partnership for Gujarat Titans during the side’s IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.
The pair bettered the previous best by Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, who had added 142 against Lucknow Super Giants in 2023.
The pair also broke the record for the highest partnership for any wicket for the Gujarat Titans since its inception.
List of highest opening partnerships for GT in IPL:
- 150* - Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan vs CSK (Ahmedabad, 2024)
- 142 - Gill and Wriddhiman Saha vs LSG (Ahmedabad, 2023)
- 106 - Gill and Saha vs MI (Brabourne, 2023)
- 71 - Saha and Gill v RR (Jaipur, 2023)
