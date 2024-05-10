Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan recorded the joint-highest opening wicket partnership in IPL history during Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The pair equalled the previous record held by Quinton de Kock and K.L. Rahul who added 210 runs for the 1st wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022.

List of highest opening partnerships in IPL: