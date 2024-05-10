  • 210 - Shubman Gill and B. Sai Sudharsan (GT) vs CSK in 2024
  • 210* - K.L. Rahul and Quinton De Kock (LSG) vs KKR in 2022
  • 185 - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow (SRH) vs RCB in 2019
  • 184* - Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn (KKR) vs GL in 2017
  • 183 - Mayank Agarwal and K.L Rahul (PBKS) vs RR in 2020