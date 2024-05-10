MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan scores his first IPL century in record-breaking innings

Sai Sudharsan scored a century in 50 balls for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings in the match 59 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 

Published : May 10, 2024 20:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sai Sudharsan scored a century in 50 balls for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings in the match 59 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 
Sai Sudharsan scored a century in 50 balls for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings in the match 59 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.  | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sai Sudharsan scored a century in 50 balls for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings in the match 59 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: List of highest successful run-chases for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans amasses its second-highest total, scores 231 against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gill, Sudharsan equal record for highest opening wicket partnership
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan scores his first IPL century in record-breaking innings
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill scores the 100th IPL hundred in match against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill scores the 100th IPL hundred in match against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Omkar Salvi to continue as Mumbai head coach, Sanjay Patil named chairman of selectors
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. GT vs CSK, 2023: Sai Sudharsan becomes fastest Indian to 1000 runs in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: GT 231/3 (20 overs); Shubman, Sudharsan hundreds take Gujarat Titans to commanding total
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gill, Sudharsan equal record for highest opening wicket partnership
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment