GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan scores his first IPL century in record-breaking innings

Sai Sudharsan scored a century in 50 balls for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings in the match 59 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sudharsan was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande at 103, which he scored in 51 deliveries with five fours and seven sixes.

The 22-year-old also became the fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in IPL.

Sudharsan and Shubman Gill registered an opening-wicket partnership of 210 runs in 104 balls, the join-highest in IPL history.