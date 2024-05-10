MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Omkar Salvi to continue as Mumbai head coach, Sanjay Patil named chairman of selectors

The MCA in an announcement for the 2024-25 season said that Patil, a former Mumbai cricketer who played 33 First-Class matches from 1989-90 to 1993-94, will head the senior men’s and U-23 selection committee.

Published : May 10, 2024 14:21 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane with head coach Omkar Salvi (right) during a practice session.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane with head coach Omkar Salvi (right) during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane with head coach Omkar Salvi (right) during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Omkar Salvi was on Friday retained as the head coach of the Ranji Trophy-winning Mumbai team, while Sanjay Patil was named the chairman of selectors in place of Raju Kulkarni, who will now head Mumbai Cricket Association’s Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).

The MCA in an announcement for the 2024-25 season said that Patil, a former Mumbai cricketer who played 33 First-Class matches from 1989-90 to 1993-94, will head the senior men’s and U-23 selection committee with other members being Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackrey, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligati.

ALSO READ | On This Day in 1991, Haryana clinched maiden Ranji Trophy title; Where are the players now?

Former Mumbai and Baroda player Rajesh Pawar, who was also a part of formerly Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be the head coach for Mumbai’s men’s U-23 team.

Dinesh Lad was named the head coach of the men’s U-19 team whereas Deepak Jadhav was named the chairman of selectors, with Mandar Phadke, Umesh Gotkhindkar, Bhavin Thakkar and Piyush Soneji being the other members.

For Mumbai’s senior women’s side, Sunetra Paranjape was named the head coach and Ajay Kadam was given the same role with the women’s U-23 team.

Laya Francis was named the chairperson of the women’s senior and U-23 teams with other members being Seema Pujare, Shraddha Chavan, Sheetal Sakru and Kalpana Cardoso.

Sarvesh Damle was named the women’s U-19 team head coach with Sunita Singh as the chairperson of selectors. Aparna Chavan, Sangeeta Kamat, Veena Paralkar and Kalpana Murkar are the other selection committee members.

Other appointments
Men’s U-16
Head coach: Sandesh Kawle; Selectors: Onkar Khanvilkar (chairman), Jayprakash Jadhav, Prashant Sawant, Kersi Pavri, Amol Bhalekar.
Men’s U-14
Head coach: Nilesh Masurkar; Selectors: Ravi Kulkarni (chairman), Zulfiqar Parkar, Rohan Raje, Azim Khan, Santosh Jagtap.
Women’s U-15
Head coach: Aparna Kambli; Selectors: Manish More (chairman), Ashish Mahadeshwar, Swati Patil, Nancy Daruwala, Nilima Patil.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Mumbai /

Raju Kulkarni /

Rajesh Pawar /

Delhi Daredevils /

Mumbai Indians /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Omkar Salvi to continue as Mumbai head coach, Sanjay Patil named chairman of selectors
    PTI
  2. T20Is take backseat as Leagues serve as warmups for T20 World Cup selection
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. New Zealand’s Colin Munro retires from international cricket
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: Haddin says Punjab Kings lost to RCB ‘100 per cent because of dropped catches’
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Never refused to give my sample for doping control: Bajrang Punia after UWW suspension
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Omkar Salvi to continue as Mumbai head coach, Sanjay Patil named chairman of selectors
    PTI
  2. On This Day in 1991, Haryana clinched maiden Ranji Trophy title; Where are the players now?
    Vijay Lokapally
  3. Tamil Nadu Colts team embarks on UK tour, to play multi-day and limited-overs matches
    PTI
  4. Surendra Bhave appointed Odisha men’s head coach
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: East Zone beats South by one wicket on day three in a thrilling fashion
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Omkar Salvi to continue as Mumbai head coach, Sanjay Patil named chairman of selectors
    PTI
  2. T20Is take backseat as Leagues serve as warmups for T20 World Cup selection
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. New Zealand’s Colin Munro retires from international cricket
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: Haddin says Punjab Kings lost to RCB ‘100 per cent because of dropped catches’
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Never refused to give my sample for doping control: Bajrang Punia after UWW suspension
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment