BCCI to invite applications for new head coach of Indian men’s team

The appointment process for the head coach of India’s men’s cricket team is set to begin in the coming week. Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, confirmed incumbent Rahul Dravid can reapply if he wants his tenure extended.

“We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid’s tenure is coming to an end in June. If he wants to reapply, he can,” Shah said during an interaction at the BCCI headquarters.

Dravid, who took over in November 2021, was handed a short-term extension till the T20 World Cup after his two-year contract expired at the end of India’s loss in the final of the ODI World Cup last November. Shah confirmed the new head coach will be offered to take charge till the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Contrary to the recent trend in international cricket of having separate head coaches for limited overs formats and Test cricket, the BCCI is unlikely to opt for a split coaching role.

“We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years,” Shah said. “There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of all-format players. Ultimately, it will be the Cricket Advisory Committee’s (CAC’s) call. I have to implement what they decide. If the CAC selects a foreign coach, I can’t interfere.”

Even before the head coach applications are invited, the three-member CAC – headed by former batter Ashok Malhotra and including Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik – will have to finalize the prolonged appointment of a national selector.

“A few interviews for the selector’s post have already happened. The CAC will meet in a week’s time to finalize the name, and we will announce it soon,” Shah said.

The BCCI in January had advertised for a national selector’s post to revert to the convention of each of the five zones being represented on the selection panel. For more than a year, the north zone has not been represented on the selection panel, whereas the west zone has had two members since last July.

As a result, Salil Ankola is set to make way for a new appointee. Sportstar understands that domestic stalwart Mithun Manhas and Nikhil Chopra, the former India offspinner, are the main contenders to join the Ajit Agarkar-chaired panel.

Shah stated that the uproar over the Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League, introduced since the 2023 edition, will be discussed with various stakeholders after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in June.

“The Impact Player rule was brought in as a test case. On the bright side, it is providing additional playing opportunities to two more Indian players in every match,” Shah said.

“We will consult with the franchise captains, players, franchises, and broadcasters and then decide about the future course. It’s not a permanent rule nor am I saying we will move past it.”

Shah is widely believed to be the prime contender to replace Greg Barclay as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chair later this year. Shah shrugged the query aside, “Let there be speculation. Let me be here (in the BCCI). Am I not doing a good job (as BCCI secretary)?” he concluded.