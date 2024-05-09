MagazineBuy Print

‘We want to keep Dhoni for what he does best, which is hitting fours and sixes in the last few overs,’ says Stephen Fleming

Fleming said that if Dhoni is forced to bat too long for Chennai Super Kings, then there is a risk of losing him to injury.

Published : May 09, 2024 20:38 IST , Ahmedabad

S. Dipak Ragav
Fleming said that there is a certain workload that Dhoni can manage.
Fleming said that there is a certain workload that Dhoni can manage. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Fleming said that there is a certain workload that Dhoni can manage. | Photo Credit: PTI

Explaining the decision to send M.S. Dhoni at number nine against Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that it is a calculated move to use the former skipper only for the last few overs in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

“It is the time of the game that we are looking at more than the position. After recovering from knee surgery, there is a certain workload he (Dhoni) can manage,” said Fleming.

“We want to keep Dhoni for what he does best, which is the last three or four overs, hitting sixes and fours, and he has done well this year. He is keeping as well as anybody, and his tactical advice to help the new captain is very important,” he said.

ALSO READ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans faces Chennai Super Kings in must-win clash

“Physically, it is risky if he bats too long, and we saw it earlier in the season with a bit of muscle injury. But he is okay (now). If he bats too long, we risk losing him,” he added.

Commenting on constantly changing the line-up, Fleming said they are part of the team’s evolution.

“We are looking at horses for courses. Sometimes, you must do things differently; otherwise, teams will catch you. We are aware that changing the team too often can be unsettling, but we are trying to make it a strength,” he said.

