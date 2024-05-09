‘We want to keep Dhoni for what he does best, which is hitting fours and sixes in the last few overs,’ says Stephen Fleming

Explaining the decision to send M.S. Dhoni at number nine against Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that it is a calculated move to use the former skipper only for the last few overs in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

“It is the time of the game that we are looking at more than the position. After recovering from knee surgery, there is a certain workload he (Dhoni) can manage,” said Fleming.

“We want to keep Dhoni for what he does best, which is the last three or four overs, hitting sixes and fours, and he has done well this year. He is keeping as well as anybody, and his tactical advice to help the new captain is very important,” he said.

“Physically, it is risky if he bats too long, and we saw it earlier in the season with a bit of muscle injury. But he is okay (now). If he bats too long, we risk losing him,” he added.

Commenting on constantly changing the line-up, Fleming said they are part of the team’s evolution.

“We are looking at horses for courses. Sometimes, you must do things differently; otherwise, teams will catch you. We are aware that changing the team too often can be unsettling, but we are trying to make it a strength,” he said.