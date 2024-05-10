GT vs CSK Live Toss update, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings wins toss, opts to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans will host the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday looking for a win to jump up from the tenth spot on the table. A win for CSK will help it solidify third place and increase its chances of finishing in the top four.

Toss - Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings wins the toss, opts to bowl against Gujarat Titans.

Lineups

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

Want news delivered straight to your message box?

Follow Sportstar on Whatsapp and Telegram here. For our weekly newsletters and other in-depth coverage, follow Sportstar on LinkedIn.

Toss stats and records IPL 2024

GT - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 5

CSK - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 0

Result after losing toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 5

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2

Team batting first: Wins: 1; Losses: 4

SQUADS

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.