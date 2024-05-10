MagazineBuy Print

GT vs CSK Live Toss update, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings wins toss, opts to bowl against Gujarat Titans

GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Updated : May 10, 2024 19:10 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings player M S Dhoni during the IPL T20 Practice session at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala.
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings player M S Dhoni during the IPL T20 Practice session at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings player M S Dhoni during the IPL T20 Practice session at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

Gujarat Titans will host the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday looking for a win to jump up from the tenth spot on the table. A win for CSK will help it solidify third place and increase its chances of finishing in the top four.

Toss - Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings wins the toss, opts to bowl against Gujarat Titans.

Lineups

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

Toss stats and records IPL 2024

GT - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 5

CSK - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 0

Result after losing toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 5

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2

Team batting first: Wins: 1; Losses: 4

SQUADS

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

