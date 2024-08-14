Duplantis vs Warholm: World record holders to compete in 100-metre sprint race

Reigning world record holders in the men’s pole vault and 400m hurdles, Armand Duplantis and Karsten Warholm, respectively, will compete in a 100-metre sprint race on September 4, 2024 in Zurich.

The showdown will take place on the eve of the Zurich Diamond League and is part of an “embedded 90-minute supporting program of sport, lifestyle and show”.

The spectacle is likely to be tightly contested as Duplantis boasts of a personal best of 10.57, achieved in 2018 as a high school senior, while Warholm clocked a best of 10.49 in 2017.

At the recently concluded Paris Olympics, Duplantis broke his own world record for the ninth time in the pole vault event, clearing 6.25m. Warholm, meanwhile, had clocked 45.94 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics to break the world record in the 400m hurdles event.