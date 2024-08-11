MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony: Manu Bhaker, Sreejesh set to be India’s flag bearers, Olympic Games updates

Olympics 2024: Follow the live updates of the losing ceremony of the Olympic Games, with the iconic multi-disciplinary event ending on August 11 in Paris.

Updated : Aug 12, 2024 00:01 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games, with the multi-disciplinary event ending after 15 days, at the French capital Paris, on Sunday.

  • August 11, 2024 23:58
    India’s flagbearers are ready!
  • August 11, 2024 23:38
    Bhaker and Sreejesh the flag bearers

    Unlike the opening ceremony which was held on the River Seine, the closing ceremony will be held at the Stade de France, which hosted the track and field events for this edition of the quadrennial event. 


    The 117-member Indian contingent which travelled to Germany, ended their campaign with five bronze medals and one silver. Shooter Manu Bhaker became the first Indian since independence to win two medals in the same edition while the men’s hockey team won back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time in over five decades. 


    At the closing ceremony, Manu and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be the flagbearers for India during the Parade of Nations.

  • August 11, 2024 23:13
    Preview

    The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is set to conclude after a pompous exhibition of sporting competitions over 48 disciplines at the French capital, from July 26 to August 11.

    The United States of America pipped People’s Republic of China to top the medal’s tally on the final day, in the final event -- women’s basketball -- when it beat France in the summit clash.

    In a few hours, the Paris Games will finish, with the flame transferred to the organisers of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
