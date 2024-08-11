LIVE Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony: Manu Bhaker, Sreejesh set to be India’s flag bearers, Olympic Games updates

- August 11, 2024 23:58India’s flagbearers are ready!
Unlike the opening ceremony which was held on the River Seine, the closing ceremony will be held at the Stade de France, which hosted the track and field events for this edition of the quadrennial event.
The 117-member Indian contingent which travelled to Germany, ended their campaign with five bronze medals and one silver. Shooter Manu Bhaker became the first Indian since independence to win two medals in the same edition while the men’s hockey team won back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time in over five decades.
At the closing ceremony, Manu and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be the flagbearers for India during the Parade of Nations.
The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is set to conclude after a pompous exhibition of sporting competitions over 48 disciplines at the French capital, from July 26 to August 11.
The United States of America pipped People’s Republic of China to top the medal’s tally on the final day, in the final event -- women’s basketball -- when it beat France in the summit clash.
In a few hours, the Paris Games will finish, with the flame transferred to the organisers of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
