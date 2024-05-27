The Indian Premier League 2024 came to an end on Sunday with Kolkata Knight Riders lifting its third IPL trophy following an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The season stood out for the explosive batting by all teams and saw the record for the highest team total and highest run chase breached. Sunrisers broke the long-standing record for the highest team score when it scored 287 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Punjab Kings registered the highest successful run chase as it shot down 262 runs against Knight Riders.

This season saw 1260 sixes being hit by the teams, the most for a single season. The previous best was 1124 during IPL 2023.

Pat Cummins side also ended with the most sixes in the tournament, clearing the boundary 178 times. Its opener Abhishek Sharma won the award for most sixes in one season with 42 maximums.

Here is the list of most sixes hit by a team in IPL 2024: