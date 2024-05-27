  • Sunrisers Hyderabad - 178
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 165
  • Kolkata Knight Riders - 141
  • Delhi Capitals - 135
  • Mumbai Indians - 133
  • Punjab Kings - 120
  • Rajasthan Royals - 112
  • Chennai Super Kings - 107
  • Lucknow Super Giants - 102
  • Gujarat Titans - 67