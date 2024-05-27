IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik retires; MS Dhoni and other players likely to have played last season

Dinesh Karthik - 257 Matches, 4842 Runs, 135.36 Strike Rate, 22 Fifties
Karthik represented six IPL franchises across 17 edition. In IPL 2024, the wicket-keeper batter struck 326 runs at 187.36 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
MS Dhoni - 264 Matches, 5243 Runs, 137.54 Strike Rate, 24 Fifties
Dhoni has featured in all 17 editions of the IPL, leading CSK to five IPL titles. This season, he scored 161 runs at an average of 53.67 and a strike rate of 220.55.
Piyush Chawla - 192 Matches, 192 Wickets, 7.96 Economy, 2 Four-fers
Chawla played in all editions of the IPL except 2022. The leg-spinner pulled his weight with the Mumbai Indians as he picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 8.91.
Amit Mishra - 162 Matches, 174 Wickets, 7.38 Economy, 4 Four-fers, 1 Five-fer
Mishra represented four franchises across 16 IPL editions. In IPL 2024, Mishra played for Lucknow Super Giants and picked up just one wicket in his solitary appearance.
Shikhar Dhawan - 222 Matches, 6769 Runs, 127.14 Strike Rate, 51 Fifties, 2 Centuries
Dhawan played for five franchises, the latest being Punjab Kings. He could only play five games in IPL 2024 due to a shoulder injury, scoring 152 runs.