KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Match in Pictures: Starc, Russell reduce SRH to 113, lowest total in an IPL final

Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. Going by what he saw during the Qualifier, Cummins banked on minimal dew
Shreyas Iyer revealed the toss went in his favour. “This is a big game. Lots of individuals who are playing their first final. There is nervousness. Hopefully we can win this one.”
Mitchell Starc struck in the very first over, clipping the top of off stump to send Abhishek Sharma back for just two runs
While Chennai has a reputation for helping spinners, pacers have 65 wickets in eight matches at this ground to spinners’ 22 this season
Travis Head saw off Starc safely but fell for a duck to Vaibhav Arora off his very first ball, knicking the ball to Rahmanullah Gurbaz behind the stumps
Rahul Tripathi looked promising with SRH desperately needing him to anchor the innings but Starc saw him off as well, with Tripathi holing out to Ramandeep Singh while trying to flick the ball
Vaibhav Arora then dismissed Nitish Reddy right before the strategic timeout to leave SRH’s batting innings in shambles
Andre Russell did not allow the Aiden Markram-Heinrich Klaasen pair to settle down, with Markram holing out to Starc at long-on
Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Shahbaz Ahmad with Klaasen struggling to find someone who could hold up one end of the innings
Abdul Samad, who was brought in as the impact player, could only manage four runs before being sent back to the hut by Andre Russell
Pat Cummins finally came in and got off the mark with a few unconventional shots which raced away to the boundary
Harshit Rana then removed the dangerous Klaasen with the South African chopping the ball onto his stumps. SRH was left reeling at 90/8
Sunil Narine had a chance to dismiss the SRH skipper but Mitchell Starc made a mess of a regulation case to hand his Australian teammate a lifeline
Narine, celebrating his birthday, did dismiss Unadkat a few deliveries later, trapping him leg before
SRH’s resistance finally came to an end with Russell dismissing Cummins. Mitchell Starc made no mistake this time with the catch in the deep
Cummins, who came in to bat at number 9, was the top scorer for SRH with 24, an indication of what a horror show this was for the Men in Orange
Pat Cummins dismissed Sunil Narine early, but KKR scored effortlessly