Top five close finishes in IPL finals ahead of KKR vs SRH

Mumbai Indians vs. Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017 - MI won by 1 run
The low-scoring derby in Hyderabad featured Krunal Pandya’s innings of 47 runs in 38 balls and Mitchell Johnson’s fierce bowling in the last over that clinched the third IPL title for Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2019 - MI won by 1 run
Hyderabad featured another nail-biting IPL final as Mumbai went on to win its fourth title. Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah starred for Mumbai in the IPL’s version of El Clasico.
Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023, CSK won by 5 wickets
In the rain-affected high-scoring final in Ahmedabad, Ravindra Jadeja emerged to be the hero as he finished it off in style, smashing 10 runs off the last two deliveries as CSK lifted its fifth IPL trophy.
Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2008 - RR won by 3 wickets
The first ever IPL final witnessed a tight finish in Navi Mumbai as, despite losing more wickets than CSK, Yusuf Pathan and Shane Warne guided the Royals to their only IPL title.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2014 - KKR won by 3 wickets
Piyush Chawla starred in the high-scoring thriller in Bengaluru as he hit the winning runs for the team when it had lost seven wickets already and aided KKR to lift its second IPL trophy.