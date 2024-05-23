Atalanta faced recently crowned German champion Bayer Leverkusen, which was unbeaten in the season.
The match also signified the representation of two of the smallest cities in a major European final.
Despite early pressure from the Bundesliga champions, Atalanta took an early lead via its Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman.
Lookman doubled Atalanta’s lead just before the half-hour mark with yet another sublime finish.
A total of seven yellow cards was shown by the referee during the clash.
Atalanta asserted is physicality on Leverkusen from the very start and challenged for every 50-50 ball.
Despite being 2-0 down, Leverkusen fans kept on cheering for their team and hoped for yet another comeback.
Lookman completed his hat-trick with a left-footed drive from the edge of the box and gave his team a comprehensive 3-0 advantage.
This was the first time Xabi ALonso’s team was on the verge of defeat this season after going 51 games unbeaten.
Dejected Bayer Leverkusen players after the final whistle in Dublin.
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini lifts the Europa League trophy along with the players.
The jubilant Atalanta fans celebrated the club’s first European trophy.