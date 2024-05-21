Toni Kroos set to retire: Looking back at best moments of Real Madrid and Germany midfielder

Toni Kroos announced that he will be retiring from all forms of football at the end of the European Championship 2024

The 34-year-old, one of Real Madrid’s best midfielders, announced that the UEFA Champions League final would be his final club game

Kroos started his senior club career in Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in 2007 and moved to Real Madrid after seven years

He has scored 28 goals with 98 assists in 463 appearances for Real Madrid since 2014

He became one of the club’s legends winning 22 titles which included four champion league titles, five club world cups and four La Liga titles

For his stellar performances over the past decade, Real Madrid hailed the midfielder as one of its greatest players

Kroos was also the key assist provider (three) as he helped Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup to win the final by beating Argentina 1-0

The German expressed that he was happy he took the decision at the right time as he wanted to finish at the peak of his performance level

