Which teams have finished the league season unbeaten?

Bayer Leverkusen (2023-24): Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen not only won its maiden Bundesliga title but also made history after becoming the first team to end its league campaign without a single loss.

Arsenal (2003-04): Arsene Wenger-led Arsenal won its third Premier League title after going unbeaten in 38 games and amassing 90 points. Frenchman Thiery Henry finished as top scorer in the league with 30 goals.

AC Milan (1991-92): Fabio Capello-led Milan went an entire season unbeaten, getting to 56 points, eight clear of second-placed Juventus.

Juventus (2011-12): Antonio Conte’s Juventus became the first Italian club to go an entire Serie A campaign unbeaten in a 38-game season.

Celtic (2016-17): Brendan Rogers led Celtic to the Scottish Premiership after amassing 106 points from 38 games. Celtic went on to win the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup to complete a domestic treble that season.

