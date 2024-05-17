RCB vs CSK: IPL matches abandoned at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

RCB vs RR, IPL 2011 - The match was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2012 - Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl but play was not possible due to incessant rain.
RCB vs DD, IPL 2015 - Delhi Daredevils scored 187 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore before the match was called off.
RCB vs RR, IPL 2015 - AB de Villiers scored 57 to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 200 for seven against Rajasthan Royals.
IPL 2015 - However, rain intervened and did not allow Royals’ batting.
IPL 2017 - No play was possible when Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
IPL 2019 - Match 49 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals was reduced to five overs due to rain.
IPL 2019 - Royals needed 63 to win but rain interrupted again in the 4th over of the chase and the match was abandoned.