RCB vs CSK: IPL matches abandoned at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

RCB vs RR, IPL 2011 - The match was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2012 - Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl but play was not possible due to incessant rain.

RCB vs DD, IPL 2015 - Delhi Daredevils scored 187 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore before the match was called off.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2015 - AB de Villiers scored 57 to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 200 for seven against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2015 - However, rain intervened and did not allow Royals’ batting.

IPL 2017 - No play was possible when Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL 2019 - Match 49 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals was reduced to five overs due to rain.

IPL 2019 - Royals needed 63 to win but rain interrupted again in the 4th over of the chase and the match was abandoned.

More Shorts

RR vs PBKS Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Curran helps Punjab hand Rajasthan it’s fourth successive defeat
By Team Sportstar
DC vs LSG Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants staring at elimination after loss against Delhi Capitals
By Team Sportstar
Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit ahead of reported Real Madrid move
By Team Sportstar