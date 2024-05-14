Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit ahead of reported Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe has announced he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, ending a 7-year association with the club
The announcement brings Los Blancos closer to ending their year long pursuit of the widely-regarded French International
Mbappe wore the captain’s armband and opened the scoring early in his final home appearance as a PSG suffered a 3-1 defeat to Toulouse
Mbappe has appeared 46 times for PSG this season registering 43 goals and 10 assists
Mbappe also became the first PSG player to score five goals in a match, including a ten-minute hat-trick, in a 7–0 rout
In 2017, after starring for Monaco, Mbappe joined PSG in a world-record deal for a teenager, worth €180 million
Mbappe went on to become PSG’s club captain and all- time top scorer with 256 goals, winning six Ligue 1 titles in seven seasons
Individually, Mbappe has broken pretty much every individual club record possible including surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edison Cavani as the top scorer
His tally of 191 goals in France’s top flight including 16 with Monaco at the beginning of his career puts him seventh in the all-time list
Mbappe said he needed a new challenge after seven years and that the new challenge is likely to come in Madrid