Gasperini powers Atalanta to European success after three Italian Cup heartbreaks

Atalanta’s players celebrated winning the Europa League trophy after defeating high-flying Bayern Leverkusen 3-0 in the final.
The 66-year-old Italian tactician led Atalanta to its first ever European glory and ended its 61-year-old trophy drought.
Atalanta ended Bayer Leverkusen’s 51-game winning streak to end its six decade wait for a trophy.
This historic win comes weeks after the Bergamo-based club recently lost to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.
On its way to Europa League glory, Gasperini’s Atalanta defeated Liverpool in quarterfinal and then Marseille in semifinal.
Gasperini joined Atalanta in 2016 and changed the fortune of the club.
Atalanta’s win comes after three Coppa Italia heartbreaks in the last five seasons.
After taking charge of Atlanta, Gasperini transformed it from a relegation dwellers to Serie A powerhouse.