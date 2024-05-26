Player of the Match in IPL finals in all 16 seasons

IPL 2008 final, RR vs CSK: Yusuf Pathan (RR) was awarded the Man of the Match (MoM) award for scoring 56 (39) and bowling 3/22 that helped RR beat CSK by 3 wickets

IPL 2009 final, Deccan chargers vs RCB:  Anil Kumble(RCB) was awarded the MoM award for his ultimate bowling spell of 4/16 but unfortunately RCB lost the match as DCH won by 6 runs

IPL 2010 final, CSK vs MI: Suresh Raina( CSK) was awarded the MoM award for being unbeaten on 57* runs and picking a wicket 1/21 which helped CSK beat MI by 22 runs

IPL 2011 final, CSK vs RCB: Murali Vijay(CSK) was awarded the MoM award for his outstanding knock of 95(52) which helped CSK beat RCB by 58 runs

IPL 2012 final, KKR vs CSK: Manvinder Bisla (KKR) was awarded the MoM award for his match-winning knock of 89(48) helping KKR beat CSK by 5 wickets

IPL 2013 final, MI vs CSK: Kieron Pollard (MI)was awarded the MoM award for his all-round performance of 60*(32) and 1/34 helping MI beat CSK by 23 runs

IPL 2014 final, KXIP vs KKR: Manish Pandey(KKR) was awarded the MoM award for his knock of 94(50) which helped KKR beat KXIP by 3 wickets

IPL 2015 final, MI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma(MI) was awarded the MoM award for his knock of 50(26) runs which helped MI beat CSK by 41 runs

IPL 2016 final, SRH vs RCB: Ben Cutting(SRH) was awarded the MoM award for his all-round performance of 39*(15) and 2/35 which helped SRH beat RCB by 8 runs

IPL 2017 final, MI vs RPSG: Krunal Pandya(MI) was awarded the MoM award for his knock of 47(38) which helped MI beat RPSG by 1 run

IPL 2018 final, CSK vs SRH: Shane Watson(CSK) was awarded the MoM award for his wonderful century 117*(57) which helped CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets

IPL 2019 final, MI vs CSK: Jasprit Bumrah(MI) was awarded the MoM award for his excellent spell of 2/14 which helped MI beat CSK by 1 run 

IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC: Trent Boult(MI) was awarded the MoM award for his three wicket haul of 3/30 which helped MI beat DC by 5 wickets

IPL 2021 final, CSK vs KKR: Faf du Plessis was awarded the MoM award for his outstanding knock of 86(59) which helped CSK beat KKR by 27 runs

IPL 2022 final, GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya(GT) was awarded the MoM award for his all round performance of 34 (30) and 3 for 17 which helped GT beat RR by 7 wickets

IPL 2023 final, CSK vs GT: Devon Conway(CSK) was awarded the MoM award for scoring 47(25) which helped CSK beat GT by 5 wickets

