IPL 2024: Five best innings of the Indian Premier League season

Marcus Stoinis - 124* (63) vs Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Stoinis’ unbeaten, match-winning knock included 13 fours and six sixes. He guided the Lucknow Super Giants to a six-wicket victory in the 213-run chase.
Virat Kohli - 113* (72) vs Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Kohli helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru put on a decent total of 183 runs, which was, however, chased by the hosts with six wickets to spare courtesy of a ton by Jos Buttler.
Sunil Narine - 109 (56) vs Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The KKR all-rounder smashed at 194.64 with 13 fours and six sixes. However, Narine’s ton went in vain as Jos Buttler took the Royals home with an unbeaten ton.
Ruturaj Gaikwad - 108* (60) vs Lucknow Super Giants at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
The Chennai skipper scored his maiden ton of the season with 12 fours and three sixes. However, Marcus Stoinis stole the show with an unbeaten 124 to breach ‘Fortress Chepauk’.
Jonny Bairstow - 108* (48) vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Bairstow hit KKR bowlers at 225 strike rate with eight fours and nine sixes. He helped the Kings a record chase of 262 runs.