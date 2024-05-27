MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Swiatek breezes past Jeanjean into round two

Iga Swiatek is looking to be the first woman to win three straight Roland Garros titles since Justine Henin in 2007.

Published : May 27, 2024 18:57 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a backhand against Leolia Jeanjean of France in the Women’s Singles first-round match.
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a backhand against Leolia Jeanjean of France in the Women’s Singles first-round match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a backhand against Leolia Jeanjean of France in the Women’s Singles first-round match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iga Swiatek kicked off her bid for a fourth French Open title by dropping just three games in a trademark demolition of French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean in the first round on Monday.

The world number one raced to a 6-1, 6-2 victory after just 61 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a second-round meeting with fellow four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

“I’m really happy to be back. Feel like I’m playing really good tennis so hoping to be here as long as possible,” said Swiatek.

ALSO READ | French Open: Jabeur cruises past wildcard Vickery into second round

The 22-year-old Pole is aiming to become the first woman to win three straight Roland Garros titles since Justine Henin in 2007, and only the second ever after Serena Williams to win the Madrid, Rome and French Opens in the same year.

“These last tournaments give me a lot (of confidence)... But every tournament is a different story, a different chapter, so I’m just trying to focus on the next match,” added Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek /

Leolia Jeanjean /

French Open 2024

