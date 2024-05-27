MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Jabeur cruises past wildcard Vickery into second round

Jabeur pulled out plenty of tricks to close out the opening set, even as the roof closed over the main showcourt due to rain, before taking control of the second set as Vickery struggled.

Published : May 27, 2024 17:42 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays a forehand against Sachia Vickery of the United States in the Women’s Singles first-round match.
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays a forehand against Sachia Vickery of the United States in the Women's Singles first-round match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays a forehand against Sachia Vickery of the United States in the Women’s Singles first-round match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Eighth seed Ons Jabeur began her latest attempt to win an elusive Grand Slam title with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over American wildcard Sachia Vickery in the French Open 2024 first round on Monday.

In front of a thin crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier, Tunisian Jabeur quickly racked up a 3-0 lead, but Vickery reduced the gap with a break of her own, only to hand the momentum back to the former Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up.

ALSO READ | Murray’s French Open career ended by Wawrinka in first round

Jabeur pulled out plenty of tricks to close out the opening set, even as the roof closed over the main show court due to rain, before taking control of the second set as Vickery struggled.

The 29-year-old American had prevailed in three sets in the pair’s only previous meeting in Chicago six years ago, but there was no late comeback as 2023 quarter-finalist Jabeur clinically closed out the match on serve in 81 minutes.

