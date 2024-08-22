MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs SL 1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya sparks Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’ memories with Harry Brook dismissal

Brook was turned inside out by a ball from left-armer Jayasuriya that dipped in on the line of middle and leg stumps before spinning sharply and bouncing to clip the top of off stump.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 23:46 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AFP
England batter Harry Brook is bowled by Prabath Jayasuriya.
England batter Harry Brook is bowled by Prabath Jayasuriya. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

England batter Harry Brook is bowled by Prabath Jayasuriya. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

On the Old Trafford ground where Shane Warne bowled the ‘Ball of the Century’ in 1993, Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya made a bid for the modern-day equivalent by dismissing England’s Harry Brook in stunning style on Thursday.

Brook had been in fine touch while making an unbeaten fifty to take England to 176 for four at Tea on the second day of the first Test, a first-innings deficit of just 60 runs.

ALSO READ | ENG vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith edges England ahead against Sri Lanka

But the 25-year-old rising star of English cricket had added just three runs to his interval 53 when he was turned inside out by a ball from left-armer Jayasuriya that dipped in on the line of middle and leg stumps before spinning sharply and bouncing to clip the top of off stump.

Brook’s exit left England 187 for five, still 49 runs adrift of Sri Lanka’s 236 in the first of this three-Test series.

Australia leg-spin great Warne, who died aged 52 two years ago, marked his first ball in Ashes cricket with a celebrated delivery at Old Trafford that pitched outside leg-stump and then spun viciously across Mike Gatting to clip the off-bail.

So bemused was Gatting by his dismissal that the late Richie Benaud, himself a former Australia leg-spinner, remarked during his television commentary, “Gatting has absolutely no idea what has happened to him -- and he still doesn’t know.”

Related Topics

Shane Warne /

Sri Lanka /

England /

Mike Gatting

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed LIVE, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo’s first attempt on goal flagged offside
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs SL 1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya sparks Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’ memories with Harry Brook dismissal
    AFP
  3. Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Neeraj in action in Men’s Javelin final at 12:12 IST, live streaming
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top Indian race walker Bhawna Jat handed 16-month ban for ‘whereabouts failure’ by NADA panel
    PTI
  5. ENG vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith edges England ahead against Sri Lanka
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs SL 1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya sparks Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’ memories with Harry Brook dismissal
    AFP
  2. ENG vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith edges England ahead against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  3. PAK vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan and Shakeel tons put Pakistan in control against Bangladesh
    Reuters
  4. England set to play Zimbabwe in Tests after more than two decades
    AFP
  5. ENG vs SL highlights, 1st Test, Day 2: England 259/6 at Stumps, leads Sri Lanka by 23 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed LIVE, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo’s first attempt on goal flagged offside
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs SL 1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya sparks Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’ memories with Harry Brook dismissal
    AFP
  3. Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Neeraj in action in Men’s Javelin final at 12:12 IST, live streaming
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top Indian race walker Bhawna Jat handed 16-month ban for ‘whereabouts failure’ by NADA panel
    PTI
  5. ENG vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith edges England ahead against Sri Lanka
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment