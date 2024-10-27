MagazineBuy Print

Babar, Shaheen, Naseem return to Pakistan squad for white-ball Australia series

Many new faces have been brought into the squads, while senior players like Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan missed out on selection.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 15:02 IST , Lahore - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Babar Azam celebrates with Shaheen Shah Afridi after taking the wicket of India’s Rishabh Pant during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 fixture.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates with Shaheen Shah Afridi after taking the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 fixture. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Babar Azam celebrates with Shaheen Shah Afridi after taking the wicket of India’s Rishabh Pant during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 fixture. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former captain Babar Azam, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah on Sunday returned to the Pakistan team for the upcoming white-ball series in Australia after being sidelined for two Tests against England.

The Pakistani selectors announced the One-Day International and T20I squads for the tours of Australia and Zimbabwe starting next month.

Many new faces have been brought into the squads, while senior players like Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan missed out on selection.

Fakhar is facing an inquiry from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for tweeting in support of Babar before the selectors dropped him for the England Tests.

The chairman of the PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, will announce the new captains for the limited-overs formats later at a media conference. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha are expected to be named the new white-ball skippers.

RELATED | PCB announces central contracts: Babar, Rizwan retained on top-tier, Afridi demoted

While the series against Australia will see the main team in action, the selectors have decided to use the ODIs and T20s in Zimbabwe to test new players.

Babar, Shaheen and Naseem, all sidelined after the opening Test versus England, return for the Australian leg of the tour. However, they have been rested for the Zimbabwe tour.

The Australia tour is slated to run from November 4-18. Meanwhile, the three-match ODI and T20I series in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe will be played from November 24 to December 5.

Pakistan will also be touring South Africa for three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests in December-January.

The selectors, including Aaqib Javed, Azhar Ali, Aleem Dar, Asad Shafiq and Hasan Cheema, also announced that while Rizwan will be available for the Australia tour and Zimbabwe ODIs, he will be rested for the Zimbabwe T20Is.

SQUADS
ODI squad vs Australia
Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
T20I squad vs Australia
Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.
ODI squad vs Zimbabwe
Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.
T20I squad vs Zimbabwe
Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

