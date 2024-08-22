MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sabalenka rested and ready for US Open breakthrough

Sabalenka suffered a lower back injury this year, struggled with illness at the French Open, skipped Wimbledon with a shoulder injury and sat out the Paris Olympics to get ready for the hard-court season.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 22:15 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Sabalenka heads to New York for the August 26-September 8 US Open feeling confident.
FILE PHOTO: Sabalenka heads to New York for the August 26-September 8 US Open feeling confident. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sabalenka heads to New York for the August 26-September 8 US Open feeling confident. | Photo Credit: AP

After falling just short of a US Open title last year, a fully fit and confident Aryna Sabalenka returns to New York hoping a mid-year break to focus on her health will allow her to break through at the year’s final Grand Slam.

Sabalenka suffered a lower back injury this year, struggled with illness at the French Open, where she lost in the quarterfinals, skipped Wimbledon with a shoulder injury and then sat out the Paris Olympics to get ready for the hard-court season.

ALSO READ | Gauff looks to hit reset button for U.S. Open after recent stumbles

The reigning twice Australian Open champion has since said the much-needed break allowed her to properly rehabilitate her injuries and has left her feeling fresh mentally.

She now finds herself coming off a dominant run in Cincinnati where she did not lose a set all week, including in a semifinal clash with world number one Iga Swiatek and in her convincing win over Jessica Pegula in the final.

Now, the 26-year-old Belarusian heads to New York for the August 26-September 8 US Open feeling confident, given it is her favourite Grand Slam and she has performed well there before.

Sabalenka has reached the second week in four of her six US Open main draw appearances, including each of the last three years as she made the semifinals in 2021 and 2022 before finishing runner-up to Coco Gauff a year ago.

ALSO READ | Swiatek ready to get down to business in New York

“I would say that I’m really playing great tennis,” said Sabalenka. “Probably not like the best tennis I can play, but I’m definitely getting there. And with every match I play I feel better, better and better, and hopefully at the US Open I can keep building the level and I can reach maybe an even higher level than I used to play.”

There is little to suggest world number two Sabalenka is not poised to make another deep run in New York given she is one of the most physically dominating players in the world and has a game tailor-made for hard courts.

Sabalenka, who showcases a strong-willed mentality whenever she takes to the court, boasts not only a powerful serve but also aggressive baseline play and explosive groundstrokes and is perfectly comfortable at the net.

At last year’s US Open, she dropped one set in her march to the final, where she broke Gauff three times en route to grabbing the first set before the American forced a decider in which her own game reached another level.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
