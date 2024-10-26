MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vienna Open: Musetti beats Zverev to play Draper in semifinal; Khachanov faces de Minaur

Zverev won the first set and had momentum in the second, where he led 3-0 in a tiebreaker. But the top seed lost it from there, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 after two-and-a-half hours.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 08:42 IST , Vienna - 1 MIN READ

AP
Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti applauds fans after winning his quarterfinal match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev.
Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti applauds fans after winning his quarterfinal match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti applauds fans after winning his quarterfinal match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev paid for not closing out Lorenzo Musetti and lost the Vienna Open quarterfinal on Friday.

Zverev won the first set and had momentum in the second, where he led 3-0 in a tiebreaker. But the top seed lost it from there, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 after two-and-a-half hours.

Zverev, the 2021 Vienna champion, also lost to Musetti in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals. Musetti was rapt to pull off the comeback.

“It’s definitely a match that means a lot to me,” the Italian said. “It’s a pretty big win (in my career), because Sascha really loves to play here, on this court, in these conditions.”

ALSO READ | Swiss Indoors: Shelton outlasts top seed Rublev to face Fils in semifinal

Sixth-seeded Musetti will face seventh-seeded Jack Draper, the Briton who found another gear to tip out Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in two hours.

Also, Karen Khachanov beat Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-1, 6-4 for the first time in five meetings. Khachanov is on a seven-match winning run after taking the Almaty title last weekend.

Khachanov will face second-seeded Alex de Minaur after the Australian let Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik spray 66 unforced errors. De Minaur, never broken, won 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4.

Related stories

Related Topics

Vienna Open /

Lorenzo Musetti /

Alexander Zverev /

Jack Draper /

Karen Khachanov /

Alex De Minaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Live streaming info; Tripura vs Mumbai toss delayed; TN hosts Chhattisgarh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti beats Zverev to play Draper in semifinal; Khachanov faces de Minaur
    AP
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: New Zealand leads by 301 runs; India 156 all out; Washington completes 10-fer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Swiss Indoors: Shelton outlasts top seed Rublev to face Fils in semifinal
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Wood brace earns Nottingham Forest 3-1 derby win at Leicester
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Vienna Open: Musetti beats Zverev to play Draper in semifinal; Khachanov faces de Minaur
    AP
  2. Swiss Indoors: Shelton outlasts top seed Rublev to face Fils in semifinal
    AP
  3. Katie Boulter advances to Pan Pacific Open semifinals, to face Sofia Kenin
    AP
  4. Swiss Indoors: Shelton, Rune through to quarterfinals, Auger-Aliassime loses
    AP
  5. Vienna Open: de Minaur advances to quarterfinals; Khachanov to face Berettini
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Live streaming info; Tripura vs Mumbai toss delayed; TN hosts Chhattisgarh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti beats Zverev to play Draper in semifinal; Khachanov faces de Minaur
    AP
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: New Zealand leads by 301 runs; India 156 all out; Washington completes 10-fer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Swiss Indoors: Shelton outlasts top seed Rublev to face Fils in semifinal
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Wood brace earns Nottingham Forest 3-1 derby win at Leicester
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment