Vienna Open: Musetti beats Zverev to play Draper in semifinal; Khachanov faces de Minaur

No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev paid for not closing out Lorenzo Musetti and lost the Vienna Open quarterfinal on Friday.

Zverev won the first set and had momentum in the second, where he led 3-0 in a tiebreaker. But the top seed lost it from there, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 after two-and-a-half hours.

Zverev, the 2021 Vienna champion, also lost to Musetti in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals. Musetti was rapt to pull off the comeback.

“It’s definitely a match that means a lot to me,” the Italian said. “It’s a pretty big win (in my career), because Sascha really loves to play here, on this court, in these conditions.”

Sixth-seeded Musetti will face seventh-seeded Jack Draper, the Briton who found another gear to tip out Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in two hours.

Also, Karen Khachanov beat Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-1, 6-4 for the first time in five meetings. Khachanov is on a seven-match winning run after taking the Almaty title last weekend.

Khachanov will face second-seeded Alex de Minaur after the Australian let Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik spray 66 unforced errors. De Minaur, never broken, won 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4.