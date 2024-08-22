MagazineBuy Print

NAS 1-1 RAE Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo scores in Al-Nassr’s draw against Al-Raed

NAS vs RAE: Catch all the highlights from the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Updated : Aug 23, 2024 02:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Al-Raed.
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Al-Raed. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Al-Raed. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

  • August 23, 2024 02:02
    MATCH REPORT

    Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo opens his account but Al-Nassr draws with Al-Raed

    Cristiano Ronaldo opened his account in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League as Al-Nassr started the new reason with a 1-1 draw against Al-Raed at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday.

  • August 23, 2024 01:36
    FULL-TIME
    FULL TIME; Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Raed

    Aymeric Laporte had the last touch of the match as his shot went awry. The match ends without a clear winner as Al-Nassr draws with Al-Raed.

  • August 23, 2024 01:35
    FULL-TIME
    90+11’- NAS 1-1 RAE; Drama at the end

    There seemed to be a possible handball and the all the Al-Nassr players were jumping and calling for a penalty. However, the referee goes to the screen near the dugouts and with a shake of the head, he signals the match to go on. No penalty.

  • August 23, 2024 01:23
    Eight minutes added

    Enough time for the match to go either side.

  • August 23, 2024 01:11
    OFFSIDE
    76’- NAS 1-1 RAE; Ronaldo scores but offside!

    Hold on there, Al-Nassr fans! On the replay, it looks quite close, and it is offside! Ronaldo scored, celebrated, and changed the scoreline only for VAR to raise the flag and give Al-Raed fans a sigh of relief.

  • August 23, 2024 00:52
    59’- NAS 1-1 RAE; Talisca’s shot punched away

    The towering player in Talisca curled a well directed freekick towards goal but the Al-Raed was alert to the threat as he punched it away.

  • August 23, 2024 00:43
    GOAL
    49’- NAS 1-1 RAE; Al-Raed equalises!

    Mohamed Fouzair calmly slots the ball into the right corner and beats Bento, who dives to the right side, and equalises for Al-Raed.

  • August 23, 2024 00:42
    PENALTY
    48’- NAS 1-0 RAE; Penalty for Al-Raed!

    Initially, Laporte was given a red card for the foul, but after a long VAR check, the card is downgraded to a yellow, but the penalty is given.

  • August 23, 2024 00:40
    Second half underway

    The match is now underway!

  • August 23, 2024 00:22
    HALFTIME
    HALFTIME

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s headed goal remains the difference between the two sides as Al-Nassr keeps its nose ahead at the break against Al-Raed.

  • August 23, 2024 00:20
    45+4’- NAS 1-0 RAE; Al Amri knocks on Al-Nassr’s goal

    That was a half-decent chance for Al-Raed as Al Amri tried his luck, but his shot was direct at the debutant goalie Bento.

  • August 23, 2024 00:16
    Six minutes of stoppage time added

    Can Al-Raed squeeze in an equaliser before halftime?

  • August 23, 2024 00:06
    GOAL
    34’- NAS 1-0 RAE; Ronaldo scores!

    Sadio Mane hugs the line and floats in a ball as a leaping Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball inside the net to open his account this season.

  • August 23, 2024 00:04
    33’- NAS 0-0 RAE; Match has come to a simmer

    The first 20 minutes or so, the action was boiling, with both sides getting chances and knocking at the others’ goal. However, in the last few minutes or so, the action has come down to a simmer.

  • August 22, 2024 23:49
    17’- NAS 0-0 RAE; Al-Raed scores but flagged offside

    That was some great counter-attacking football from the away team, but the player who passed to Sayoud, who finished the move, was flagged offside by the assistant referee.

  • August 22, 2024 23:43
    11’- NAS 0-0 RAE; Ronaldo gets first chance, flagged offside

    That was the first time Cristiano Ronaldo gets involved in the match. Talisca curls one inside the box to find Ronaldo at the far post, but the forward connects first time with his shin. Luck seems to favour him as he gets a second go at it, and he tries to toe-poke it inside the goal. While the attempt looked to be cleared at the goal line, it wouldn’t have mattered as the lines referee flagged the Al-Nassr skipper offside.

  • August 22, 2024 23:39
    9’- NAS 0-0 RAE; Freekick to the away side but wasted

    Can the visiting team take the lead? Not this time.

    The freekick was floated inside the box, attempting to find the lone red shirt, but the player was flanked by two Al-Nassr players. Moreover, the ball had too much on it, and went behind for a goalkick.

  • August 22, 2024 23:37
    5’- NAS 0-0 RAE; Slow start

    The match hasn’t really burst on to the scene as both sides are taking it slow, with Al-Raed showing some intent to take the lead against last year’s runners up.

  • August 22, 2024 23:31
    KICKOFF!

    Al-Nassr’s season opener against Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 is underway at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

  • August 22, 2024 23:21
    Players warming up!
  • August 22, 2024 23:13
    Fans from all around the globe are in the stadium!
  • August 22, 2024 22:48
    Al-Nassr lineup out, Ronaldo starts
  • August 22, 2024 22:38
    Al-Raed lineup out

  • August 22, 2024 22:27
    Where to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed LIVE in India?

    Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Pro League?

    Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE stream and telecast information about the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed on Thursday.

