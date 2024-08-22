NAS 1-1 RAE Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo scores in Al-Nassr’s draw against Al-Raed

11’- NAS 0-0 RAE; Ronaldo gets first chance, flagged offside

That was the first time Cristiano Ronaldo gets involved in the match. Talisca curls one inside the box to find Ronaldo at the far post, but the forward connects first time with his shin. Luck seems to favour him as he gets a second go at it, and he tries to toe-poke it inside the goal. While the attempt looked to be cleared at the goal line, it wouldn’t have mattered as the lines referee flagged the Al-Nassr skipper offside.