Durand Cup 2024 semifinal between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United shifted from Kolkata, postponed to August 26

The Durand Cup 2024 semifinal between NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong has been shifted from Kolkata to Shillong, the tournament's organising committee announced on Thursday.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 18:52 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Durand Cup titles ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The Durand Cup titles ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Durand Cup 2024 semifinal between NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong has been shifted from Kolkata to Shillong, the tournament’s organising committee announced on Thursday.

NorthEast United beat Indian Army Football Team 2-0 in the first quarterfinal while Shillong Lajong pipped East Bengal 2-1 to confirm the line-up for the first semifinal of the tournament, on August 21.

But the semifinal, which was initially supposed to take place at the Salt Lake Stadium on August 25, was officially shifted to the northeast of India, along with a change in the date.

“In response to overwhelming requests from supporters of both these teams, and in recognition of the traditional significance of the chosen venue as a stronghold of support for these clubs, we have decided to relocate the semifinal match between Northeast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC to Shillong and reschedule it one day later, i.e. 26 August,” the organising committee announced in a media release on Thursday.

“This move is aimed at ensuring that the fans, who are the heart and soul of the tournament, can experience the excitement of this crucial match in an environment that resonates with the deep-rooted football traditions of their teams.

“We believe this change will enhance the atmosphere and provide the teams with the support they deserve as they battle for a place in the final. All other fixtures remain unchanged,” it added.

The organising committee, however, reassured that the details of the remaining fixtures of the tournament – the other semifinal and the final scheduled at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata – remain unchanged.

Earlier, the Durand Cup match between Emami East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, scheduled on August 18 at the Salt Lake Stadium, was abandoned due to the lack of adequate security.

