Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 2-1 PFC, Manvir scores for Mariners, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal updates

- August 23, 2024 17:2158’
Liston Colaco makes a run into the box and goes down too softly after contact from Lhungdim. Colaco appeals for a penalty but the referee is not interested at all.
- August 23, 2024 17:1856’
Nihal gets the ball off Majcen along the left and he tries a Brockhorst from the midfield, trying a curler, which flies way past the target and he raises his hand in apology for the rash shot.
- August 23, 2024 17:1653’
Vidal, who was subbed on by Punjab in the second half, tries a long ranger with his left foot. But the ball flies over the net, causing no troubled for Vishal Kaith.
- August 23, 2024 17:1550’ Chance for Punjab FC!
Punjab attacks through a quick counterattack, with Filip setting up Nihal in the box. He shoots, forcing a save by Vishal Kaith.
- August 23, 2024 17:10GOAL48’ Manvir scores for Mohun Bagan!
Sahal delivers a through ball, after receiving a pass from Abhishek, and sets up Manvir to his right, who draws Ravi to his near post and shoots with his right foot, into the left-bottom corner.
- August 23, 2024 17:1046’
Mohun Bagan and Punjab have both made changes in the second half.
MBSG changes, In: Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh, Jason Cummings , Out: Dippendu Biswas, Greg Stewart, Suhail Bhat
- August 23, 2024 17:06Second half begins!
The players of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC take the field, with the Mariners introducing Manvir Singh and Jason Cummings off the bench.
- August 23, 2024 16:51HALFTIMEAll level at the break
A late equaliser by Mohun Bagan saw the defending champion restore parity in the Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal against Punjab as the score remains 1-1 at the break.
- August 23, 2024 16:44GOAL44’ Goal! Mohun Bagan is level
Colaco carries the ball along the left flank and leaves it for Greg Stewart in front of the box and he shoots, with the ball rolling into the net after a slight deflection off Suhail Bhat.
- August 23, 2024 16:4342’
Mohun Bagan tries to stretch Punjab with wide passes and somehow, keeps possession of the ball as Punjab continues to press higher and higher up the pitch.
- August 23, 2024 16:4139’ Chance for Mohun Bagan!
Colaco continues to be the usual architect for attacks as he carries the ball into the box and crosses the ball between two blue shirts, trying to set up Suhail in the middle. But Suhail is marked really well by Ivan as the Indian forward fails to get the right contact of his boot on the ball.
- August 23, 2024 16:3938’
Mohun Bagan is caught chasing shadows against as Leidong gets a through ball from the midfield and runs into MBSG’s final third, and tries a late cut back, which is caught and hoofed out of danger by Vishal Kaith.
- August 23, 2024 16:3736’ Chance for Mohun Bagan!
Mohun Bagan decides to go with a tricky approach using set pieces, with Colaco running into the final third, along the left flank, and setting up Sahal, who tries to chip it over the goalkeeper. But Ravi gets to the ball effortlessly.
- August 23, 2024 16:3433’
As the match resumes after the first water break, it is Punjab which is continuing its charge in the Mohun Bagan half, trying to look for spaces, trying to double the lead.
- August 23, 2024 16:3130’
Greg Stewart tries another set-piece attack for Mohun Bagan with a cross from the left but Ravi Kumar has the gloves firmly stuck to it, putting any chance of an equaliser to bed.
- August 23, 2024 16:3029’
Colaco gets the ball along the left, passes to Sahal, who tries to set up Stewart on the far post but his cross is hoofed away by Punjab’s defence.
- August 23, 2024 16:2828’
Majcen gets a through ball along the left flank and darts into the final third. He tries to set up Nihal in the box with a cut back but Mohun Bagan’s defenders track back on time to intercept the ball.
- August 23, 2024 16:2525’
Mohun Bagan is looking to stretch Punjab’s defence with passes along the flanks and has an overwhelming possession of 67 percent. But as it stands, Punjab is in front, thanks to the goal by Luka Majcen.
- August 23, 2024 16:2322’ Chance for Mohun Bagan!
Colaco gets a pass from the right, he cuts into his right, makes a step over and tries a right-footed curler which just goes wide.
- August 23, 2024 16:21OFFSIDE19’ Offside for Punjab
Punjab tries to attack through another set piece. It’s free-kick, followed by a cross in the centre, is intercepted by Aldred. But the linesman had the flag raised by then and Kaith is furious with the lack of discipline by the MBSG defence.
- August 23, 2024 16:17GOAL17’ Majcen scores for Punjab!
Luka Majcen steps up for the penalty and sends the goalkeeper to the other side, finding the top-right corner. And Mohun Bagan trails 0-1.
- August 23, 2024 16:1716’
Vinit Rai barges into the box, receiving a pass from Majcen but he is fouled by Alberto and the referee points to the spot . Penalty to Punjab FC!
- August 23, 2024 16:1515’
Just after Punjab clears a through ball from Mohun Bagan’s right flank, Nihal tries to attack on the counter. But Dippendu Biswas makes a crucial interception.
- August 23, 2024 16:1413’
Greg Stewart takes a corner kick, which is headed down by Aldred from the far post. But Punjab eventually clears the ball out of its penalty box.
- August 23, 2024 16:1211’
Mohun Bagan tries to attack with a switch using a long ball from the left-back position to the right. Ashish receives it but fails to make the best of it. Though Molina applauds the development from the sidelines.
- August 23, 2024 16:1110’ Free kick for Mohun Bagan!
Greg Stewart takes the free-kick, with the lobbed ball finding Alberto. However, his header is too high to create any trouble for the PFC goalkeeper.
- August 23, 2024 16:109’
Majcen and Alberto goes for the ball together and the former fouls the Spaniard, with Aldred coming in to demand a free-kick, along with some heated conversation with the Slovenian.
- August 23, 2024 16:087’
Punjab is maintaining a disciplined four-man defence and just when Sahal looked to pull strings in the final third, a blue shirt intercepts the final ball to stave off the danger.
- August 23, 2024 16:065’
Mohun Bagan looks to have kept a strong bench ready, with Manvir, Cummings and Manvir there. It might be a strategy for a late surge in the second half.
Meanwhile Mohun Bagan’s Suhail tries to latch onto a back-pass off Punjab FC but PFC’s goalkeeper gets to it first.
- August 23, 2024 16:044’
Mohun Bagan looks to drag Punjab FC out of its half to start a counterattack, with Aldred testing the waters in the midfield.
- August 23, 2024 16:031’
Mohun Bagan tries to start an attack from the midfield but Liston loses the ball in the midfield and as Punjab tries to advance the ball forward, Nihal is pushed by Asish, with former bleeding early on.
After brief medical assistance, play resumes with a free-kick for Punjab FC, which ends to nothing.
- August 23, 2024 16:00Kick Off!
Greg Stewart gets the ball rolling in this quarterfinal clash. Mohun Bagan starts with a 3-4-3 formation while Punjab is playing in a conventional 4-3-3 shape, with Majcen as the leader of its attacking line.
- August 23, 2024 15:59Minutes to kick-off!
As the travelling fans settle down at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium, the layers take their position on the field. Mohun Bagan starts from left to right and Punjab starts from the other side.
- August 23, 2024 15:55The stage is set!
The players of both teams walk out of the tunnel, with Mohun Bagan playing in its home kit of green and maroon while Punjab starts in blue.
- August 23, 2024 15:33What are the coaches saying?
“Now is the stage of the competition where you play one match and you win it. It’s not easy. They [Punjab] have a good squad. We have been watching their matches against Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC in the Durand Cup.”
- Jose Molina, Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach
- August 23, 2024 15:10Punjab FC Starting XI
- August 23, 2024 15:04Mohun Bagan’s Starting XI
- August 23, 2024 15:00The players have arrived at the stadium
- August 23, 2024 14:47Match preview
The Mariners were supposed to finish its group stage with the Kolkata derby, against arch-rival East Bengal, on August 18 but the match was abandoned, owing to lack of adequate security.
As a result, the both teams were given a point each, with Mohun Bagan qualifying as the Group A topper.
Punjab FC, on the other hand, qualified as one of the best second-placed teams, but has yet to lose match in the tournament, with two wins and a draw so far.
Read the full preview below:
