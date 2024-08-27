Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 0-2 BFC, Sunil Chhetri, Vinith score, Durand Cup 2024 semifinal updates

Key Updates
- 60’ How did Stewart miss that?!!!
- 51’ Vinith scores for Bengaluru!
- Blues ahead at the half-way mark!
- 45’ Double chance for Mohun Bagan!
- 43’ Goal! Sunil Chhetri scores for Bengaluru FC
- 41’ Penalty and booking for Kaith!
- 27’ Early exit for Subhasish Bose
- 1’ Chance for Bengaluru FC!
- Kick Off!
- Bengaluru FC Starting XI:
- Mohun Bagan Starting XI
60' How did Stewart miss that?!!!
Mohun Bagan gets a golden chance in the penalty box when Gurpreet makes a mess of Poojary’s pass, failing to kick it clear and Greg Stewart gets a chance to head the ball into the open net. However, the player misses as he holds the net in frustration.
57'
Mohun Bagan looks to have its attack placed very high at the moment and almost gets a result out if it. Thapa’s long cross, threaded through, finds Colaco on his left and Nikhil Poojary tracks back right in time to make a crucial block.
55' Double change for Mohun Bagan!
In: Greg Stewart, Asish Rai
Out: Sahal Abdul Samad, Tom Aldred
53'
Mohun Bagan looks to have been given a dose of its own medicine from the previous game. Manvir had scored 70 seconds into the second half, in the quarterfinal. Bengaluru scored in four minutes!
51' Vinith scores for Bengaluru!
Bengaluru FC goes for another attack on the counter and Jorge Pereyra Diaz gets the ball into the final third and draws Kaith towards him to release Vinith, who slots the ball in comfortably to double the lead for the Blues.
49' What a chance for Bengaluru!
Bengaluru FC has its first shot to attack in the second half, with a cross for Vinith in the centre, who shoots too high!
47'
Bengaluru FC had found the breakthrough late into the second half, off Jorge Pereyra Diaz, against Kerala Blasters in the quarterfinal. This time, the goal has come much earlier and the Blues will hope to maintain the slender lead, if not build on it after the restart.
- August 27, 2024 18:36Second half kicks off!
Mohun Bagan begins the second half, looking to find opportunities with slow build-up from the back.
- August 27, 2024 18:36Second half set to begin
Players of both teams walk out if the tunnel with Mohun Bagan fans shouting their hearts out to play their part in helping the trailing side tonight.
The Mariners had completed a comeback in the quarterfinal, beating Punjab FC in sudden death and will look to find a way back here, too.
HALFTIME Blues ahead at the half-way mark!
Sunil Chhetri’s goal from the spot keeps the Blues ahead in this semifinal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant..
45+3'
Mohun Bagan continues to try and find a goal through set-pieces as Petratos whips in another cross into the box but after Sahal receives it, Bengaluru FC hoofs it out of danger.
45+1' Another chance goes begging for Mariners!
Thapa’s cross is headed by Alberto from the Bengaluru FC box and that header also comes off the woodwork. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had remained unmoved and it could have been some equaliser this!
- August 27, 2024 18:1545’ Double chance for Mohun Bagan!
Colaco takes a shot which comes off the bar and then Cummings hits on the volley with his left foot, off a corner by Petratos, which goes just wide. Mohun Bagan is looking desperate for an equaliser now.
43' Goal! Sunil Chhetri scores for Bengaluru FC
Chhetri steps up to take the free-kick and sends the goalkeeper the other way with a right-footed strike into the net.
41' Penalty and booking for Kaith!
Vinit tries to carry the ball into the box, with a drift to his left and he is brought down by Colaco and the referee points to the spot. Vishal Kaith gets extremely angry with the decision and his dissent leads to a yellow card for him and Petratos intervenes to calm the situation down.
38'
Bengaluru FC gets a corner, following a contact off a trailing leg of Dippendu Biswas. The corner lands for Diaz in the box but the Argentine is marked too tightly to move, as Mohun Bagan clears the ball out of danger.
36'
Petratos takes the free-kick, which is headed by Alberto but the ball lands on top of the net.
35'
Suresh tries to makes an overlapping run in the midfield but fails to go past Manvir, ending up fouling the Indian forward and giving a free-kick to Mohun Bagan.
34'
Apuia is fouled outside the box and Mohun Bagan gets a free-kick. Petratos takes the free-kick, which Sahal misses and the ball is controlled well by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
32'
As play resumes in Kolkata, Noguerais fouled by Manvir as the Spaniard tries to barge into the final third. Noguera’s last memory at the same stadium would winning the Indian Super League trophy against the same opponent, not so long ago, in May, with Mumbai City FC
29'
Mohun Bagan’s Sahal catches Bengaluru FC napping as Sahal crosses from the right in a gap but Colaco fails to react on time, with his late response only earning a corner for the Mariners. The corner is hoofed out by the Blues and play pauses for a water break.
27'
Bengaluru FC takes the corner after the substitution but the header by Rahul Bhelke is too high to cause any trouble for Vishal Kaith, the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper.
- August 27, 2024 17:5727’ Early exit for Subhasish Bose
In: Dippendu Biswas, Out: Subhaish Bose
Bose, who had gone down with an injury minutes before, looks to have hurt himself too badly to take any further part in the match and he is replaced by a younger Dippendu.
25'
Apuia, Colaco and Sahal combine for an attack, with Apuia crossing to Colaco, who sets up Sahal. Sahal is marked by Bheke on the left, who makes sure that the ball goes out of play off Sahal, giving a goal-kick to the Blues.
21'
Sahal Abdul Samad finds a looses ball in front of the half-way mark and as he tries to get to the ball, he goes down, claiming he was pushed down by Poojary. The referee gives no foul and the midfielder is furious.
20'
Mohun Bagan tries to build an attack from the midfield, with Samad combining with Apuia but Bengaluru’s left-back makes an interception to clear the ball away.
18'
Mohun Bagan looks to be chasing shadows at the moment, with the Blues puzzling Petratos with a rondo on the right flank as it ensures Mohun Bagan stays clear of causing any trouble in its half.
16'
After the first quarter of an hour, Bengaluru looks to pace itself with the pressure, playing more back and square passes, and trying to find spaces for quick counter attack against the Mariners.
15'
Petratos continues to be a wide attacking winger along the right flank but he has not been able to make an immediate impact on the game so far.
12'
Bengaluru attacks on the counter with Sunil Chhetri making a solo run into the Mohun Bagan final third. He delays his shot and Kaith makes a timely one-on-one challenge as the chance dies a quick death.
Chhetri tries to set up Noguera, who goes down to easily, appealing for a penalty, which is not given
11'
Liston is being marked tightly by Suresh in the midfeld, with the former being a perennial source of crosses in the previous game.
He is fouled by Suresh and Mohun Bagan’s quick free-kick sees Colaco try a shot on target from distance. He keeps it on target by Gurpreet controls it comfortably.
10'
Noguera tries to get the ball into the final third but Subhasish Bose sticks his leg out for a foul. Bengaluru’s free-kick is headed out of danger and the score remains 0-0 after the first 10 minutes of play.
9'
Roshan has looked at the heart of BFC’s wing-play. The full-back has fallen in the pecking order of India’s former coach Igor Stimac but his exploits this season might be a sign for better things to come for the India international.
7'
Sahal tries to get another cross into the box and Roshan clears it away. He tries to head it out second later, only to get a high boot from Manvir Singh as Roshan goes down. The referee gives a free-kick to BFC.
6'
Colaco wins the ball in the penalty box and gets it further up to get it to Sahal, who then tries to set up Cummings in the Bengaluru FC box. As the crowd’s cheers get louder, Cummings tries to make the best of it when Jovanovic intercepts in time to get the ball out of danger.
5'
Mohun Bagan, which has started with a 3-4-3 formation, has moved to a five-man defence at the moment, looking to defend tightly when out of possession, in its own half.
4'
Bengaluru FC is pressing very high, with Roshan running into the final third from the left and crossing to the centre. But Mohun Bagan, maintaining a dense low block, clears the ball out.
- August 27, 2024 17:331’ Chance for Bengaluru FC!
Aldred’s failed clearance with his head has the ball land loose in the box and Noguera takes shot, which goes out of play after a deflection off Subhasish Bose. However, the referee gives a goal kick to the shock and surprise of Noguera.
- August 27, 2024 17:30Kick Off!
Jorge Pererya Diaz gets the ball rolling, with Bengaluru FC starting from right to left and Mohun Bagan on the other side.
Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC team news
Six changes for Mohun Bagan, with Sahal Abdul Samad in front in attack, with Petratos and Cummings on either side. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, starts with two changes from the previous game, with Sunil Chhetri having his first start in this edition of Durand Cup 2024.
- August 27, 2024 17:25Minutes to kick-off!
Players of both teams walk out of the tunnel and are cheered on by thousands of fans in the stands, at the Salt Lake Stadium. They queue up before kick-off, as the teams are greeted by the chief guests.
- August 27, 2024 17:20How did Mohun Bagan reach the semifinal?
Mohun Bagan beat Punjab FC 6-5 in sudden death, in the quarterfinal, after a definitive result could not be determined after 90 minutes of regulation time, followed by stoppage time, which ended 3-3.
- August 27, 2024 17:14Message for fans!
While Mohun Bagan fans will look to pack the stadium for the semifinal, they will have to follow protocols for posters and Tifos this time around:
Durand Cup 2024: Police imposes stringent ban on tifos for Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC semifinal at Salt Lake Stadium
The fans attending the second semifinal match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday have been barred from carrying any tifos, drums or smoke candles by the police authority in charge of the venue’s security.
- August 27, 2024 17:06How are the two sides placed head-to-head before this match?
- August 27, 2024 16:52Looking at the previous clash between the two sides
Bengaluru FC Starting XI:
Mohun Bagan Starting XI
- August 27, 2024 16:00Match Preview
Bengaluru FC Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza has called for focus as his side prepares for a Durand Cup semifinal against defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Tuesday.
The Blues, who edged 1-0 winners past Kerala Blasters in their quarterfinal, will be up against the Mariners, who progressed on penalties after a 3-3 result against Punjab FC.
Bengaluru will rely on the form of Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who has four goals and one assist in four appearances, and skipper Sunil Chhetri, who came off the bench once again to assist the Argentine attacker’s winner against Blasters.
Interestingly, the Blues have had seven different goalscorers in the tournament, including summer signings Edgar Mendez, Rahul Bheke and Alberto Noguera, and five of Bengaluru’s goals have come from set-pieces.
