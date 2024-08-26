MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2024: Police imposes stringent ban on tifos for Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC semifinal at Salt Lake Stadium

With the protests still continuing around the city and as the prospect of a big turnout returns to the Salt Lake Stadium, the authorities are not willing to let the fans renew their demand for justice.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 20:43 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
FILE PHOTO: Police personnel stand guard outside the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
FILE PHOTO: Police personnel stand guard outside the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Police personnel stand guard outside the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

The fans attending the second semifinal match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday have been barred from carrying any tifos, drums or smoke candles by the police authority in charge of the venue’s security.

The order came in the form of a letter issued by the joint Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police to the Durand Cup organizing committee on the eve of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant versus Bengaluru FC semifinal match, which is expected to see a sizeable turnout.

ALSO READ | NorthEast United gets the better of Shillong Lajong to enter maiden final

The fans traditionally come up with innovative tifos and banners conveying support to their favourite teams and players. But after the previous match – the Kolkata football derby featuring the two city giants Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal on August 18 – was abandoned against the backdrop of mounting protests against the rape and murder of a doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the police are taking no chances with the fans this time.

There was a huge protest in front of the Salt Lake Stadium entrance on August 18 as thousands of fans of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting joined forces in a unified protest demanding justice for the victim.

With the protests still continuing around the city and as the prospect of a big turnout returns to the Salt Lake Stadium, the authorities apparently are not willing to let the fans renew their demand for justice during the match.

