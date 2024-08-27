MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MBSG vs BFC, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: Head-to-head record of Mohun Bagan Super Giant v Bengaluru FC

Here’s a look at the head-to-head record between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC ahead of the sides’ Durand Cup 2024 semifinal on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vinith Venkatesh celebrates after scoring the 3rd goal for Bengaluru FC during a Durand Cup 2024 encounter.
Vinith Venkatesh celebrates after scoring the 3rd goal for Bengaluru FC during a Durand Cup 2024 encounter. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Vinith Venkatesh celebrates after scoring the 3rd goal for Bengaluru FC during a Durand Cup 2024 encounter. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the second Durand Cup 2024 semifinal to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

MBSG finished top of Group A on goal difference, with six points in two matches, after the Kolkata Derby against East Bengal, which was scheduled to take place on August 18, was cancelled due to security reasons.

BFC on the other hand finished top in Group B, with nine points in three games. MBSG beat Punjab FC on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the quarterfinal whereas the visitor earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters thanks to a late goal from Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-head record
Played: 18
MBSG wins: 9
BFC wins: 6
Draws: 3
Last five matches between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC
BFC 0 - 4 MBSG, ISL 2023-24 (11 April, 2024)
MBSG 1 - 0 BFC, ISL 2023-24 (27 September, 2023)
MBSG 2 - 2 BFC, ISL 2022-23 Final (18 March, 2023)
MBSG 1 - 2 BFC, ISL 2022-23 (5 February, 2023)
BFC 0 - 1 MBSG, ISL 2022-23 (3 December, 2022)

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Durand Cup 2024 /

Indian Football /

Bengaluru FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win; Fabregas-coached Como gets first point in two decades
    AP
  2. US Open 2024: Former champion Thiem has no regrets after signing off from U.S. Open
    Reuters
  3. PKL 2024: Jang Kun-Lee and the toll of being kabaddi’s evangelist in South Korea
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC: Blues square up against Mariners with Durand Cup final in sight
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Endrick, Real Madrid’s latest Brazilian prodigy, who became Los Blancos’ youngest foreign goalscorer in La Liga
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. MBSG vs BFC, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: Head-to-head record of Mohun Bagan Super Giant v Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC: Blues square up against Mariners with Durand Cup final in sight
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kochi FC coach Mario Lemos sees Super League Kerala as ladder to India’s top clubs
    Stan Rayan
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Police imposes stringent ban on tifos for Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC semifinal at Salt Lake Stadium
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Durand Cup 2024: NorthEast United gets the better of Shillong Lajong to enter maiden final
    Joan Mathew Jacob
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win; Fabregas-coached Como gets first point in two decades
    AP
  2. US Open 2024: Former champion Thiem has no regrets after signing off from U.S. Open
    Reuters
  3. PKL 2024: Jang Kun-Lee and the toll of being kabaddi’s evangelist in South Korea
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC: Blues square up against Mariners with Durand Cup final in sight
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Endrick, Real Madrid’s latest Brazilian prodigy, who became Los Blancos’ youngest foreign goalscorer in La Liga
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment