MBSG vs BFC, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: Head-to-head record of Mohun Bagan Super Giant v Bengaluru FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the second Durand Cup 2024 semifinal to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.
MBSG finished top of Group A on goal difference, with six points in two matches, after the Kolkata Derby against East Bengal, which was scheduled to take place on August 18, was cancelled due to security reasons.
BFC on the other hand finished top in Group B, with nine points in three games. MBSG beat Punjab FC on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the quarterfinal whereas the visitor earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters thanks to a late goal from Jorge Pereyra Diaz.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-head record
Last five matches between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC
