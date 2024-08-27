MBSG vs BFC, Durand Cup 2024: What happened the last time Mohun Bagan played Bengaluru FC?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Bengaluru FC in the second Durand Cup 2024 semifinal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The winner will take on NorthEast United for the title after the side bettered Shillong Lajong 3-0 in the first semifinal.

Mohun Bagan made its way to the last-four after a penlaty shootout win over Punjab FC following a 3-3 stalement, while Bengaluru defeated Kerala Blasters 1-0.

What happened the last time Mohun Bagan Super Giant faced Bengaluru FC?

The last meeting between the two teams came during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023/24 season with the Kolkata-based team hammering four goals past Bengaluru FC.

Hector Yuste opened the scoring for the visitor in the 17th minute. Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, and Armando Sadiku then scored the next three goals in a space of eight minutes in the second half to secure the three points.

The win was pivotal in Mohun Bagan’s bid for its ISL shield bid. The Mariners then beat Mumbai City FC in its final match to clinch the ISL shield.