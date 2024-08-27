Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MBSG v BFC Durand Cup 2024 semifinal?

Bengaluru FC Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza has called for focus as his side prepares for a Durand Cup semifinal against defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Tuesday.
The Blues, who edged 1-0 winners past Kerala Blasters in their quarterfinal, will be up against the Mariners, who progressed on penalties after a 3-3 result against Punjab FC.
Bengaluru will rely on the form of Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who has four goals and one assist in four appearances, and skipper Sunil Chhetri, who came off the bench once again to assist the Argentine attacker’s winner against Blasters.
Interestingly, the Blues have had seven different goalscorers in the tournament, including summer signings Edgar Mendez, Rahul Bheke and Alberto Noguera, and five of Bengaluru’s goals have come from set-pieces.
