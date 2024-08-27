MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MBSG v BFC Durand Cup 2024 semifinal?

Bengaluru will rely on the form of Jorge Pereyra Diaz, and skipper Sunil Chhetri, who came off the bench once again to assist the Argentine attacker’s winner against Blasters.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Punjab FC 6-5 in sudden death and will hope to hold its nerve against Bengaluru FC en route to the final of Durand Cup 2024.
infoIcon

Bengaluru FC Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza has called for focus as his side prepares for a Durand Cup semifinal against defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Tuesday.

The Blues, who edged 1-0 winners past Kerala Blasters in their quarterfinal, will be up against the Mariners, who progressed on penalties after a 3-3 result against Punjab FC.

Bengaluru will rely on the form of Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who has four goals and one assist in four appearances, and skipper Sunil Chhetri, who came off the bench once again to assist the Argentine attacker’s winner against Blasters.

Interestingly, the Blues have had seven different goalscorers in the tournament, including summer signings Edgar Mendez, Rahul Bheke and Alberto Noguera, and five of Bengaluru’s goals have come from set-pieces.

Read the full preview HERE

When and where is Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup 2024 semifinal being played?
The Durand Cup 2024 semifinal between Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will kick-off at 5:30 pm at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Tuesday, August 27.
How to watch Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup 2024 semifinal?
The final four clash of Durand Cup 2024, between Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network.
How to live stream Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup 2024 semifinal?
The Durand Cup 2024 semifinal between Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be live streamed on Sony LIV.

