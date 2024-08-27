MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: Key battles to look out for in MBSG v BFC

Here are some on-field battles that can determine the result in the semifinal match between Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 09:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Liston Colaco's (right) pace might give him an edge over Rahul Bheke, but the latter is known to nip attacks in the bud. It's safe to say that the battle on that left flank will certainly be one to watch out.
FILE PHOTO: Liston Colaco’s (right) pace might give him an edge over Rahul Bheke, but the latter is known to nip attacks in the bud. It’s safe to say that the battle on that left flank will certainly be one to watch out. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Liston Colaco’s (right) pace might give him an edge over Rahul Bheke, but the latter is known to nip attacks in the bud. It’s safe to say that the battle on that left flank will certainly be one to watch out. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup 2024 semifinal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday in Kolkata.

The winner of this clash will face NorthEast United FC in the final. The Highlanders beat regional rival Shillong Lajong 3-0 on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

Here are some on-field battles that can determine the result in the semifinal match between Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC:

Rahul Bheke vs Liston Colaco

Goan winger Liston Colaco has been looking his usual best self with the forward bombing down his favourite left flank and creating nuisance for the defenders given the job to mark him.

However, the experienced campaigner in Rahul Bheke, who returned to Bengaluru FC ahead of the season with a two-year contract, would relish the challenge and take on his compatriot in the all important semifinal.

Colaco’s pace might give him an edge over Bheke, but the latter is known to nip attacks in the bud. It’s safe to say that the battle on that left flank will certainly be one to watch out.

Tom Aldred vs Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Englishman Tom Aldred has already become a fan favourite amongst the Mariners after showing that he can be the one to lead from the back, as the centre-back showed in the quarterfinal against Punjab FC.

Facing him would be seasoned forward in Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who comes into this tie after scoring the solitary goal in Bengaluru FC’s win over his former side Kerala Blasters in the quarterfinals.

Suresh Singh Wangjam vs Greg Stewart

Sparks may very well fly when the diminutive yet obstinate Suresh Singh Wangjam clashes with the ever dynamic Greg Stewart in the middle of the park.

Suresh isn’t one to shy away from lunging in with a crunching tackle, while Stewart can very well take advantage of that with a drop of his shoulder.

