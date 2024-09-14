MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: Farukh nets brace as Chennaiyin opens campaign with a 3-2 win over Odisha

Chennaiyin will now look to extend its good start to the season in its first home game against newly-promoted Mohammedan SC on September 26.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 21:16 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after the third goal against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after the third goal against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after the third goal against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

Strikes by Farukh Choudhary and Daniel Chima Chukwu helped Chennaiyin FC halt the long unbeaten streak at home of Odisha FC with a come-from-behind 3-2 win in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Chennaiyin broke Odisha FC’s 569-day run at home, courtesy a brace from Farukh (48th, 51st) and a powerful strike from Chima (69th).

An electrifying start at the Kalinga Stadium saw Samik Mitra deny the host side with an early save.

Soon, Farukh’s appeal for a spot-kick was disallowed by the referee, who subsequently pointed to the spot at the other end when Hugo Boumous went down under a challenge from Samik.

Diego Mauricio scored from the spot to give Odisha the lead.

Chennaiyin, however, responded strongly. First, Connor Shields saw an effort blocked midway through the half before Farukh shot wide from close range.

ALSO READ: Anwar Ali likely to play for East Bengal only after September 17 as AIFF PSC continues deliberation on transfer

The Marina Machans were rewarded for their persistence in the second half when Farukh tapped home the equaliser from close range. He was left with the easiest of tasks after Shields burst into the box and laid the ball on a plate for the attacker.

The 27-year-old soon put Chennaiyin ahead when the 27-year-old intercepted a wayward pass from Amrinder and squeezed the ball in through Ahmed Jahouh’s legs.

Sixty-nine minutes in, barraging into the box, right-back Laldinliana Renthlei crossed the ball for Chima, who slammed a thunderous volley home on the half-turn.

Roy Krishna pulled one back for Odisha in stoppage time, but Chennaiyin held on for maximum points.

Chennaiyin will now look to extend their good start to the season in their first home game against newly-promoted Mohammedan SC on September 26. Meanwhile, Odisha will travel to New Delhi to face Punjab FC on September 20.

Related Topics

ISL 2024-25 /

Odisha FC /

Chennaiyin FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 1-0 EBFC, Nunga subbed off
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Farukh nets brace as Chennaiyin opens campaign with a 3-2 win over Odisha
    PTI
  3. Premier League: Ten Hag quotes Cristiano Ronaldo to praise goal scorer Rashford
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City vs Brentford LIVE score, MCI 2-1 BRE, Premier League 2024-25: Haaland brace keeps City ahead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE score, LIV 0-1 NFO, Premier League 2024-25: Hudson-Odoi goal keeps Forest ahead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Farukh nets brace as Chennaiyin opens campaign with a 3-2 win over Odisha
    PTI
  2. ISL 2024-25: New-look Kerala Blasters aims positive start in its season opener against Punjab FC
    Stan Rayan
  3. Anwar Ali likely to play for East Bengal only after September 17 as AIFF PSC continues deliberation on transfer
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. ISL 2024-25: Post Vukomanovic, Stahre looks to instil fresh hopes among Kerala Blasters fans for its maiden trophy
    Stan Rayan
  5. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 1-0 EBFC, Nunga subbed off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 1-0 EBFC, Nunga subbed off
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Farukh nets brace as Chennaiyin opens campaign with a 3-2 win over Odisha
    PTI
  3. Premier League: Ten Hag quotes Cristiano Ronaldo to praise goal scorer Rashford
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City vs Brentford LIVE score, MCI 2-1 BRE, Premier League 2024-25: Haaland brace keeps City ahead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE score, LIV 0-1 NFO, Premier League 2024-25: Hudson-Odoi goal keeps Forest ahead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment