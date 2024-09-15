Diamond League 2024 Final: How much prize money did Neeraj Chopra win after finishing second in men’s javelin throw?

Neeraj Chopra finished second in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2024 Final at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Sunday.

Neeraj missed out on a second Diamond trophy by just one centimetre after Grenada’s Anderson Peters secured the top spot with a throw of 87.87m.

Peters, a two-time world champion, produced his best throw of the day in his opening attempt. Julian Weber of Germany was third with 85.97m.

ALSO READ | Diamond League Final 2024: Neeraj Chopra falls short of trophy by 1cm as Anderson Peters grabs top prize

Neeraj, who has a personal best of 89.94m and season’s best of 89.49m, had a series of 86.82m, 83.49m, 87.86m, 82.04m, 83.30m and 86.46m.

After securing the win, Peters received the ‘Diamond Trophy’, USD 30,000 (Rs. 25.16 lakh) prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships.

How much prize money did Neeraj Chopra win after finishing second?

Neeraj will pocket USD 12,000 (Rs 10.06 lakh) for his second-place finish in the grand finale which marked the end of the prestigious Diamond League series after 14 legs, as well as the end of the international athletics season.

(With inputs from PTI)