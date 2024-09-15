MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Diamond League 2024 Final: How much prize money did Neeraj Chopra win after finishing second in men’s javelin throw?

Neeraj missed out on a second Diamond trophy by just one centimetre after Grenada’s Anderson Peters secured the top spot with a throw of 87.87m.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 01:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra finished second in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2024 Final.
Neeraj Chopra finished second in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2024 Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra finished second in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2024 Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Neeraj Chopra finished second in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2024 Final at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Sunday.

Neeraj missed out on a second Diamond trophy by just one centimetre after Grenada’s Anderson Peters secured the top spot with a throw of 87.87m.

Peters, a two-time world champion, produced his best throw of the day in his opening attempt. Julian Weber of Germany was third with 85.97m.

ALSO READ | Diamond League Final 2024: Neeraj Chopra falls short of trophy by 1cm as Anderson Peters grabs top prize

Neeraj, who has a personal best of 89.94m and season’s best of 89.49m, had a series of 86.82m, 83.49m, 87.86m, 82.04m, 83.30m and 86.46m.

After securing the win, Peters received the ‘Diamond Trophy’, USD 30,000 (Rs. 25.16 lakh) prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships.

How much prize money did Neeraj Chopra win after finishing second?

Neeraj will pocket USD 12,000 (Rs 10.06 lakh) for his second-place finish in the grand finale which marked the end of the prestigious Diamond League series after 14 legs, as well as the end of the international athletics season.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Diamond League /

Anderson Peters /

Julian Weber

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Diamond League 2024 Final: How much prize money did Neeraj Chopra win after finishing second in men’s javelin throw?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Diamond League Final 2024: Neeraj Chopra falls short of trophy by 1cm as Anderson Peters grabs top prize
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: Match updates, Lineups, Preview, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE score, Premier League: BOU 0-0 CHE; Evanilson misses penalty
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League 2024 Final Highlights: Neeraj finishes second in men’s javelin final; Anderson Peters wins by one centimetre
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Diamond League 2024 Final: How much prize money did Neeraj Chopra win after finishing second in men’s javelin throw?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Diamond League Final 2024: Neeraj Chopra falls short of trophy by 1cm as Anderson Peters grabs top prize
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League 2024 Final Highlights: Neeraj finishes second in men’s javelin final; Anderson Peters wins by one centimetre
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Asian Junior Athletics Championship: After missing U20 Worlds with illness, Deepika strikes gold to continue redemption arc
    Anjali Joshi
  5. Ingebrigtsen set to make half-marathon debut two days after 1,500m win at Brussels Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Diamond League 2024 Final: How much prize money did Neeraj Chopra win after finishing second in men’s javelin throw?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Diamond League Final 2024: Neeraj Chopra falls short of trophy by 1cm as Anderson Peters grabs top prize
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: Match updates, Lineups, Preview, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE score, Premier League: BOU 0-0 CHE; Evanilson misses penalty
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League 2024 Final Highlights: Neeraj finishes second in men’s javelin final; Anderson Peters wins by one centimetre
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment