Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan SG continues bid for title defence, faces Punjab FC in quarterfinal

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to continue its bid to defend the Durand Cup when it faces Punjab FC in the third quarterfinal, at the JRD Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur on Friday.

The Mariners were supposed to finish its group stage with the Kolkata derby, against arch-rival East Bengal, on August 18 but the match was abandoned, owing to lack of adequate security.

As a result, the both teams were given a point each, with Mohun Bagan qualifying as the Group A topper.

“Now we are in pre-season where every match is like a preparation for us to be at our best when the season really starts. This [Durand Cup] is a competition we have to win and we are trying to do our best to win,” Jose Molina, Mohun Bagan’s head coach said on the eve of the match.

Glan Martins, Ashique Kuruniyan and Jamie Maclaren will be the key names missing from the matchday squad while its attack is expected to be led by Jason Cummings and Greg Stewart, both of whom have 82 goal contributions (49 goals, 33 assists) among themselves in Indian football.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, qualified as one of the best second-placed teams, but has yet to lose match in the tournament, with two wins and a draw so far.

And its attack will be led by Luka Majcen, who has been the most reliable forward for the club across divisions, scoring 29 goals and assisting five more over 54 matches for the side as it progressed from the I-League (second division) to the Indian Super League (top division).

Punjab has moved on from its I-League promotion, replacing head coach Staikos Vergetis with compatriot Panagiotis Dilmperis in June this year. And the new gaffer will be desperate to strike silver in his first major tournament in India.

“We have our game plan for tomorrow and we will stick to it. The players are training well and the atmosphere in the dressing room is great,” he told reporters before the match.

“We know that we are up against one of the strongest sides in Indian football but in a tournament format, any team can beat the other on their day.”

The match between Mohun Bagan and Punjab is scheduled for a 4 pm IST kick-off, with the winning team facing the winner of the final quarterfinal between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC, later in the day.