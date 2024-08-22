MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan SG continues bid for title defence, faces Punjab FC in quarterfinal

The winning team between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC facing the winner of the final quarterfinal between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC, later in the day.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 22:47 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look for goals from forward Jason Cummings, who scored a brace in their previous match - a 6-0 win against Indian Air Force.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look for goals from forward Jason Cummings, who scored a brace in their previous match - a 6-0 win against Indian Air Force. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look for goals from forward Jason Cummings, who scored a brace in their previous match - a 6-0 win against Indian Air Force. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to continue its bid to defend the Durand Cup when it faces Punjab FC in the third quarterfinal, at the JRD Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur on Friday.

The Mariners were supposed to finish its group stage with the Kolkata derby, against arch-rival East Bengal, on August 18 but the match was abandoned, owing to lack of adequate security.

As a result, the both teams were given a point each, with Mohun Bagan qualifying as the Group A topper.

RELATED: Molina: We want to win Durand Cup but we have to be better when season really starts with ISL

“Now we are in pre-season where every match is like a preparation for us to be at our best when the season really starts. This [Durand Cup] is a competition we have to win and we are trying to do our best to win,” Jose Molina, Mohun Bagan’s head coach said on the eve of the match.

Glan Martins, Ashique Kuruniyan and Jamie Maclaren will be the key names missing from the matchday squad while its attack is expected to be led by Jason Cummings and Greg Stewart, both of whom have 82 goal contributions (49 goals, 33 assists) among themselves in Indian football.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, qualified as one of the best second-placed teams, but has yet to lose match in the tournament, with two wins and a draw so far.

And its attack will be led by Luka Majcen, who has been the most reliable forward for the club across divisions, scoring 29 goals and assisting five more over 54 matches for the side as it progressed from the I-League (second division) to the Indian Super League (top division).

Punjab has moved on from its I-League promotion, replacing head coach Staikos Vergetis with compatriot Panagiotis Dilmperis in June this year. And the new gaffer will be desperate to strike silver in his first major tournament in India.

ALSO READ: Durand Cup 2024: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters renew rivalry with semifinal spot at stake

“We have our game plan for tomorrow and we will stick to it. The players are training well and the atmosphere in the dressing room is great,” he told reporters before the match.

“We know that we are up against one of the strongest sides in Indian football but in a tournament format, any team can beat the other on their day.”

The match between Mohun Bagan and Punjab is scheduled for a 4 pm IST kick-off, with the winning team facing the winner of the final quarterfinal between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC, later in the day.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Jason Cummings /

Punjab FC /

Durand Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan SG continues bid for title defence, faces Punjab FC in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed LIVE, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mane in starting XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: England 259/6, leads Sri Lanka by 23 runs; Play stopped due to bad light
    Team Sportstar
  4. NWSL reaches new collective bargaining agreement that adds more money for players, ends draft
    AP
  5. Indian hockey team‘s bronze-winning performance in Paris better than gold: former captain Baskaran
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan SG continues bid for title defence, faces Punjab FC in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal at AFC Challenge League: Who are the opponents of EBFC in the group stage?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan’s Molina: We want to win Durand Cup but we have to be better when season really starts with ISL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024 semifinal between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United shifted from Kolkata, postponed to August 26
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters renew rivalry with semifinal spot at stake
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan SG continues bid for title defence, faces Punjab FC in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed LIVE, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mane in starting XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: England 259/6, leads Sri Lanka by 23 runs; Play stopped due to bad light
    Team Sportstar
  4. NWSL reaches new collective bargaining agreement that adds more money for players, ends draft
    AP
  5. Indian hockey team‘s bronze-winning performance in Paris better than gold: former captain Baskaran
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment