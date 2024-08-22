MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohun Bagan’s Molina: We want to win Durand Cup but we have to be better when season really starts with ISL

Mohun Bagan takes on Punjab FC in the quarterfinal of the Durand Cup 2024 in Jamshedpur.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 19:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Molina views the Durand Cup as a build-up exercise to when the Indian Super League (ISL) season starts. 
Molina views the Durand Cup as a build-up exercise to when the Indian Super League (ISL) season starts.  | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media
infoIcon

Molina views the Durand Cup as a build-up exercise to when the Indian Super League (ISL) season starts.  | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina remained confident of overcoming its Durand Cup quarterfinal opponent Punjab FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday.

Both Mohun Bagan and Punjab are unbeaten with two wins and a draw from their group assignments.

Ahead of the match, Molina said, “Now is the stage of the competition where you play one match and you win it. It’s not easy. They [Punjab] have a good squad. We have been watching their matches against Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC in the Durand Cup. They have been playing well and it’s not easy to beat them. We have confidence in our team and we are playing really well. Hopefully, we can have a good match and get the victory.”

Veteran striker Luka Majcen will stand in the way of Mohun Bagan and a place in the semis. Since his arrival in India in 2020, Majcen has impressed in both the I-League and the ISL. Last season, he scored eight goals and set up two more. However, Molina said Bagan’s gameplan wouldn’t focus only on the Slovenian attacker.

READ | AFC Challenge League: East Bengal drawn with Nejmeh SC, Bashundhara Kings, Paro FC

“Our plan is to play our football with our players to control the game and attack and defend in the best possible way. There won’t be a special plan focused on one specific player. We will play against Punjab and will prepare focusing on the whole team,” said the Spaniard.

On the team news, Molina said Australia forward Jamie Maclaren, midfielder Glan Martins and winger Ashique Kuruniyan will miss out in the quarterfinal. “Jamie Maclaren is still not available [registration]. Glan Martins didn’t train last four days and Ashique has been out for the last 7 days and is still not available,” he said. 

Molina views the Durand Cup as a build-up exercise to when the Indian Super League (ISL) season starts. The Mariners are the defending Shield winners and will also be involved in the AFC Champions League Two next month.

“Now we are in pre-season where every match is like a preparation for us to be at our best when the season really starts. This [Durand Cup] is a competition we have to win and we are trying to do our best to win. But it’s still pre-season and we still have things to do and improve on. We will make sure we are really better when the ISL starts.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Jose Molina /

Punjab FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan’s Molina: We want to win Durand Cup but we have to be better when season really starts with ISL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024 semifinal between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United shifted from Kolkata, postponed to August 26
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: England 67/3, loses top order in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs BAN highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Shakeel centuries take Pakistan to 448/6D; Bangladesh 27/0 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula 1: Albon welcomes the Sainz challenge as the new teammate at Williams
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mohun Bagan’s Molina: We want to win Durand Cup but we have to be better when season really starts with ISL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024 semifinal between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United shifted from Kolkata, postponed to August 26
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters renew rivalry with semifinal spot at stake
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF U-20 Championship 2024: India eyes semifinal spot against Maldives in final group stage match
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Challenge League: East Bengal drawn with Nejmeh SC, Bashundhara Kings, Paro FC in group stage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan’s Molina: We want to win Durand Cup but we have to be better when season really starts with ISL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024 semifinal between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United shifted from Kolkata, postponed to August 26
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: England 67/3, loses top order in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs BAN highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Shakeel centuries take Pakistan to 448/6D; Bangladesh 27/0 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula 1: Albon welcomes the Sainz challenge as the new teammate at Williams
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment