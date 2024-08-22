Durand Cup 2024: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters renew rivalry with semifinal spot at stake

Unbeaten Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be keen to outdo one another when they clash in the Durand Cup quarterfinal at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

The Blues, who entered the final-eight stage with wins over Inter Kashi (3-0), Mohammedan Sporting (3-2) and Indian Navy FT (4-0) in Group B are up against a Kerala side which posted big wins against Mumbai City and CISF Protectors.

“Everyone knows that Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters share a great rivalry, and that’s good for Indian football. As always, Blasters have assembled a squad with very talented players and their attack has been performing well in the Durand Cup,” said the Blues coach Gerard Zaragoza on the eve of the game.

The Blasters have been firing on all cylinders, with the attacking duo of Noah Sadaoui and Kwame Peprah scoring 10 goals between them. Bengaluru’s summer signing Jorge Pereyra Diaz leads the way for goals scored in the Blues’ camp with three strikes to his name in as many appearances.

“Going up against probably the most in-form side in the competition presents a good challenge for us, and I’m sure we will need to be at our best to progress,” added Zaragoza.

Both the teams met in the group stage of the 2023 edition with the Southern rivals playing out a 2-2 draw. BFC holds a 10-4 advantage over the Blasters in 18 meetings across competitions.

Kick-off between the Blues and the Blasters is scheduled for 7 pm IST, with the winner set to face one of Punjab FC or Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the semifinal. Live telecast will be on the Sony Sports Network.