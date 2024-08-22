MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SAFF U-20 Championship 2024: India eyes semifinal spot against Maldives in final group stage match

India leads Group B after winning its only game, the opener, and will need to avoid a defeat to qualify for the semifinals, where it will play Nepal on August 26.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 17:16 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Blue Colts, who entered the tournament as the SAFF U-19 Championship, won their opening fixture 1-0 against Bhutan.
The Blue Colts, who entered the tournament as the SAFF U-19 Championship, won their opening fixture 1-0 against Bhutan. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

The Blue Colts, who entered the tournament as the SAFF U-19 Championship, won their opening fixture 1-0 against Bhutan. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

India will look to ride on its winning momentum when it takes on Maldives in the SAFF U20 Championship, at the ANFA Sports Complex, in Nepal, on Friday.

The Blue Colts, who entered the tournament as the SAFF U-19 Championships, won their opening fixture 1-0 against Bhutan, with Monirul Molla scoring the winner off a Kelvin Singh Taorem corner.

But head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri will have to dig into the squad’s depth to find replacements for Vanlalpeka Guite and Pramveer, both of whom will be suspended after a red card in their opening game.

“The way our boys fought after the two red cards is indeed commendable. It’s not easy to set a stable formation with nine players, but they managed to hold fort. It speaks a great deal about their character,” Chaudhuri as quoted telling the AIFF website.

India leads Group B after winning its only game, the opener, and will need to avoid a defeat to qualify for the semifinals, where it will play Nepal on August 26, with the host beating Bangladesh 2-1 in its final group stage today.

ALSO READ: East Bengal drawn with Nejmeh SC, Bashundhara Kings, Paro FC in AFC Challenge League group stage

“Of course, we are here to be champions of SAFF. This is the first time I’m playing at the U20 level, so things are a little different. Every country is improving bit-by-bit, but we are a strong side as well,” India’s captain Ricky Meitei told the AIFF website.

“But we have also improved so much since last year. Every player here is playing at some club with senior players in domestic football, which means everyone here comes with a certain level of experience.”

India captain Ricky Meitei in action at the SAFF U-20 Championship 2024 in Nepal.
India captain Ricky Meitei in action at the SAFF U-20 Championship 2024 in Nepal. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
lightbox-info

India captain Ricky Meitei in action at the SAFF U-20 Championship 2024 in Nepal. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Maldives, on the other hand, has yet to earn a point, losing its only game 1-2 to Bhutan on August 21.

Ahmed Shakir’s boys, who had equalised through Ish Aafu Mohamed Firaq’s strike in the second half, failed to maintain composure late in the game, conceding the winner in the 90th minute – something they will look to rectify this time around, against India.

The match is scheduled for a 3:00 pm kick-off IST.

Related Topics

SAFF U-20 Championship /

Ranjan Chaudhuri /

Maldives

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SAFF U-20 Championship 2024: India eyes semifinal spot against Maldives in final group stage match
    Team Sportstar
  2. PSG coach Luis Enrique plays down prospect of more new signings despite Mbappe exit and Ramos injury
    AFP
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: Ali’s stroke-filled 182 gets TNCA President XI to 459 before Pratham century leads Railways’ fightback
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. ENG vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: England 29/0, trails Sri Lanka by 207; Lawrence, Duckett at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters renew rivalry with semifinal spot at stake
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters renew rivalry with semifinal spot at stake
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAFF U-20 Championship 2024: India eyes semifinal spot against Maldives in final group stage match
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Challenge League: East Bengal drawn with Nejmeh SC, Bashundhara Kings, Paro FC in group stage
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Figo winner stuns East Bengal as resolute Shillong Lajong secures semis place
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Subroto Cup 2024: Two more teams get disqualified for fielding overage players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SAFF U-20 Championship 2024: India eyes semifinal spot against Maldives in final group stage match
    Team Sportstar
  2. PSG coach Luis Enrique plays down prospect of more new signings despite Mbappe exit and Ramos injury
    AFP
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: Ali’s stroke-filled 182 gets TNCA President XI to 459 before Pratham century leads Railways’ fightback
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. ENG vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: England 29/0, trails Sri Lanka by 207; Lawrence, Duckett at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters renew rivalry with semifinal spot at stake
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment