Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal bows out after shock loss to Shillong Lajong

East Bengal exited the Durand Cup 2024 on Wednesday after a shocking 1-2 loss to Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya.
Rudwere gave the host an early lead in the eighth minute before Nandhakumar Sekar equalised in the 78th minute. Shillong Lajong took back the lead five minutes courtesy Figo’s goal.
More to follow.
