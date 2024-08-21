MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal bows out after shock loss to Shillong Lajong

Rudwere gave the host an early lead in the eighth minute before Nandhakumar Sekar equalised in the 78th minute. Shillong Lajong took back the lead five minutes courtesy Figo’s goal.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 21:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shillong Lajong’s Marcos Rudwere celebrates his goal after giving his team the lead against East Bengal during the Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal.
Shillong Lajong's Marcos Rudwere celebrates his goal after giving his team the lead against East Bengal during the Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup/X
infoIcon

Shillong Lajong’s Marcos Rudwere celebrates his goal after giving his team the lead against East Bengal during the Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup/X

