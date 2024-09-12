Odisha FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish

Odisha FC’s biggest arsenal this season won’t be the players but an excellent manager in Sergio Lobera. The Spaniard achieved the domestic double with Mumbai City (Indian Super League [ISL] Shield and ISL title) and will hope to guide the Juggernauts to silverware this season.

Odisha reached the semifinals last season, finishing fourth and was ultimately halted by Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

It also came close to winning a trophy, reaching the final of the Super Cup. However, it lost to East Bengal in the title clash in front of home support at the Kalinga Stadium.

The club has been active in the transfer market to bolster its squad for the coming season, with its best acquisition being Hugo Boumous.

The arrival of Boumous is a major boost for the Juggernauts, given the player’s familiarity with Lobera from their days together at Mumbai City. The Spaniard was one of Lobera’s most crucial players when he guided Mumbai City to the domestic double.

Odisha also secured the services of striker Rahim Ali, who arrived from Chennaiyin FC. Rahim did not show the finest of forms last season, but under a manager like Lobera, who knows how to get the best out of a player, he can regain his lost form.

Sergio Lobera: A serial winner

Be it FC Goa or Mumbai City, Lobera has won titles wherever he has managed in Indian football.

Having played for Barcelona at the youth level and having managed the senior team as Tito Vilanova’s assistant in 2012, the Spaniard has the Catalan philosophy of football in his veins, which is evident in the playing styles of his team.

Lobera’s influence was visible in the Juggernauts last season with their quick-passing football and direct style of play, leading to the team bagging 35 goals in the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL season) - the fourth-highest in the league behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.

Lobera also ensured his team maintained a compact defence, with it conceding just 23 goals throughout the ISL campaign (third-best behind Mumbai City and FC Goa).

This season, with new talent to work with like Boumous and Ali, along with a trusted general in Ahmed Jahouh and a talented Indian bunch in Lalthathanga Khawlring (Puitea), Isak Vanlalruatfela and Ali, Lobera will continue in his quest to push Odisha FC to reach the pinnacle of Indian football by challenging for the most coveted prizes like the ISL Shield and ISL titles.

Expected finish - 4th (semifinal)

Odisha FC’s main objective will be to win silverware this season, while Lobera’s long-term goal would be to ensure a semifinal finish again so that the Juggernauts have a shot at winning the ISL title.

But that might be a stern challenge as Odisha will not only have to battle favourites Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City but also clubs like FC Goa, Kerala Blasters and East Bengal.

Players to watch out for:

Hugo Boumous

Odisha FC spent big bucks (reportedly 1 crore INR) to secure Boumous’ signature from Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Reuniting with coach Lobera, Boumous will also be playing alongside Ahmed Jahouh, a teammate of his at Mumbai City during Lobera’s reign.

And, if the two can develop a partnership similar to their Islander days, Boumous can be a major catalyst in pushing the Juggernauts to a title contender this season. After a mellow last season, which kept him mostly out of action, the Frenchman will be raring to go in his new colours.

Possessing excellent finishers in Diego Mauricio and Roy Krishna, the addition of Boumous can work wonders for Odisha’s forward line.

Isak Vanlalruatfela

One familiar with Indian football will know Isak Vanlalruatfela’s capability on the ball. A dangerous presence in the forward line, Isak is one of the several Indian talents that Lobera will have at his disposal.

Registering seven goal contributions last season, Isak will be eager to better the numbers and do his bit to help Odisha stay at par with the pre-season favourites like the Mariners and Islanders and ultimately guide it to silverware.

Transfer rating – 7/10

Odisha has mainly focused on strengthening the middle of the park in this transfer window. Its biggest acquisition has been Hugo Boumous, whose vision will mobilise the Juggernaut midfield.

And it is not just foreign talent Lobera has focused on. The club has also signed a bright Indian attacking midfielder Givson Singh, and a defensive one in Rohit Kumar, who has over 4000 minutes of experience in the ISL. This midfield depth can be crucial for the Juggernauts as the season progresses.

It has also invested in its forward line by signing talented Indian forward Rahim Ali, who Lobera will look to utilise to his optimum capacity after a mellow last season with Chennaiyin, scoring just three goals in 17 matches.

With a sharp attacking line and midfield reinforcements, Odisha’s transfer window has been decent, but compared to its attack and midfield, the Juggernauts’ defence looks slightly underwhelming.

They have done much apart from extending Amey Ranawade’s loan for another season and getting Saviour Gama on a free transfer from FC Goa.