MBSG v PFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant takes on Punjab FC in the Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal on Friday at the JRD Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur.

The Mariners were supposed to finish its group stage with the Kolkata derby, against arch-rival East Bengal, on August 18 but the match was abandoned, owing to lack of adequate security.

As a result, the both teams were given a point each, with Mohun Bagan qualifying as the Group A topper.

On the other hand, Punjab finished as Group C runners up and advanced to the knockouts as one of the best second-placed sides in the group stages.

Here are some of the key battles that may dictate the result of the game when Punjab takes on defending champion in Mohun Bagan.

Luka Majcen vs Subhasish Bose

The Slovenian forward in Luka Majcen was re-signed by last year’s Indian Super League debutant after the player had a fruitful 2023-24 season with eight goals and two assists. In the I-League, Majcen clinched both the ‘Hero of the League’ and the ‘Golden Boot’ awards in the 2022-23 season after netting 16 times in 20 matches.

Mohun Bagan skipper and defender Subhasish Bose will be mindful of the threat the Punjab striker poses when both take to the field on Friday in the anticipated quarterfinal.

Greg Stewart vs Vinit Rai

The Scotsman, who has already opened his account for the Mariners in the competition, will surely be a handful for the Punjab midfield in this quarterfinal clash.

Greg Stewart is known for his silky feet and the ability to create something out of thin air, be it a one-two with a fellow teammate or a thumping sighter from distance.

Coming up against him would be former Mumbai City FC teammate Vinit Rai. The Indian is known to be quite physical in the middle of the park, and if given the nod to start the game, will have the huge responsibility of marking the fleet-footed foreigner.

Ivan Novoselec vs Jason Cummings

New signing Ivan Novoselec, who already has a few games for Punjab under his belt in this tournament, will be slotted against Australian forward Jason Cummings.

Novoselec, a Croatian defender, will have to stick close to Cummings as the latter has the prowess to use the smallest of openings to let off a shot, which more often than not, nestles in the back of the net.