MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Everton squad stretched for trip to Spurs, says Dyche

Injuries have hit the squad hard but Everton, which has spent around 40 million pounds on new signings, do not have the funds to bring in new faces.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 13:27 IST , LIVERPOOL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during a match.
Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during a match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during a match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Everton manager Sean Dyche said he faces an early-season selection crisis with only 14 recognised first team players available for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite generating some 70 million pounds ($91 million) from the sales of Amadou Onana, Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey, Dyche says Everton may also has to consider offers for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“We are stretched, unfortunately,” Dyche told reporters on Thursday. “We are down to around 14 recognised first-team players at the minute - that is not perfect.”

Injuries have hit the squad hard but Everton, which has spent around 40 million pounds on new signings, do not have the funds to bring in new faces.

“We have not got much financially to correct the situation,” added Dyche. “We have just got to work with the players and hope their fitness gets back to being fully fit and then staying fit.”

ALSO READ | Mudryk must make better decisions in final third, Chelsea manager Maresca says

Everton may also have a big decision to make over Calvert-Lewin should a big offer come in.

“Any offer of a certain level would have to be looked at by the club. We are in a better position because of player trading and how much we have lowered the wages but it is not solved,” said Dyche.

Everton managed to escape relegation last season despite having points deducted twice for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Everton’s takeover agreement with prospective owner 777 Partners expired in June while the Friedkin Group abandoned its plans to purchase a majority stake in the club last month.

Everton was beaten 3-0 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion in its Premier League opener.

Related Topics

Everton /

Sean Dyche /

Dominic Calvert-Lewin /

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Tottenham Hotspur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Everton squad stretched for trip to Spurs, says Dyche
    Reuters
  2. Road to UFC Season 3 LIVE streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch Angad Bisht semifinal fight?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test to feature rest day due to presidential vote
    AFP
  4. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh 73/2, trails by 375 runs; Mominul, Shadman at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mudryk must make better decisions in final third, Chelsea manager Maresca says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Everton squad stretched for trip to Spurs, says Dyche
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Arsenal to get early reminder of Aston Villa threat
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea’s Palmer focused on team trophies ahead of individual awards
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Sporting
    Reuters
  5. Manchester City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year; Khadija Shaw wins women’s award
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Everton squad stretched for trip to Spurs, says Dyche
    Reuters
  2. Road to UFC Season 3 LIVE streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch Angad Bisht semifinal fight?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test to feature rest day due to presidential vote
    AFP
  4. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh 73/2, trails by 375 runs; Mominul, Shadman at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mudryk must make better decisions in final third, Chelsea manager Maresca says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment