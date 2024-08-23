MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Conte and Napoli reeling after horror start to league campaign

Napoli has had a difficult summer after last season’s disastrous league title defence but the size of the task facing Conte was laid bare by a 3-0 embarrassment on Sunday.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 09:37 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Antonio Conte during a Premier League match.
FILE PHOTO: Antonio Conte during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Antonio Conte during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Antonio Conte’s notoriously prickly personality was on full view after Napoli’s humiliating start to the Serie A season at Verona, and Bologna is likely to further test his team and patience on Sunday.

Napoli has had a difficult summer after last season’s disastrous league title defence but the size of the task facing Conte was laid bare by a 3-0 embarrassment on Sunday, against an even more troubled club whose holding company was seized by Italy’s finance police last season.

As Conte said in a candid post-match interview with DAZN, Napoli melted “like snow in the sun” as soon as Dailon Livramento put Verona ahead moments after half-time.

Napoli had lost talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to injury just before the break and looked like a collection of strangers by the time Colombian Daniel Mosquera, signed from America de Cali, guided in his second of a remarkable first-ever appearance in European football in stoppage time.

Conte could be without Kvaratskhelia for the visit of Bologna, which under new coach Vincenzo Italiano was unfortunate to only draw 1-1 with Udinese after playing with the same verve as it had with Thiago Motta last season.

Bologna looked to have absorbed the loss of Motta to Juventus — whose turn it is to take on Verona on Monday — Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United and Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal and is riding on a wave of optimism as a modern Champions League debut awaits in September.

Conte has been helped by the arrival on Wednesday of winger David Neres from Benfica, a sign of life on the transfer market while a series of other negotiations have stalled as Napoli fails to offload star striker Victor Osimhen.

Neither Chelsea nor Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs most strongly linked with the Nigeria attacker, have made big enough offers for Napoli, who put a 130 million euro ($144.3 million) release clause in Osimhen’s contract when it was renewed in December.

But with no club apparently willing to offer that kind of money, and Conte insisting on ending Romelu Lukaku’s long Chelsea nightmare, Napoli may be forced to sell him for a figure much closer to the initial €70 million it gave Lille in 2020.

Related stories

Related Topics

Antonio Conte /

Napoli /

Serie A 2024-25 /

Serie A /

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia /

Victor Osimhen /

Joshua Zirkzee /

Thiago Motta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Conte and Napoli reeling after horror start to league campaign
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Arsenal to get early reminder of Aston Villa threat
    Reuters
  3. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Lulu Sun advance to Monterrey Open semifinals
    AP
  4. Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia reaches semifinals at Tennis in the Land
    AP
  5. Golf: FedEx Cup No. 50 Keegan Bradley leads BMW Championship
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Conte and Napoli reeling after horror start to league campaign
    AFP
  2. Courtois quits Belgium national team, says won’t play under coach Tedesco
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea gives Maresca first win as Blues beat Servette in Conference League
    AFP
  4. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo opens his account but Al-Nassr draws with Al-Raed
    Team Sportstar
  5. NWSL reaches new collective bargaining agreement that adds more money for players, ends draft
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Conte and Napoli reeling after horror start to league campaign
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Arsenal to get early reminder of Aston Villa threat
    Reuters
  3. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Lulu Sun advance to Monterrey Open semifinals
    AP
  4. Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia reaches semifinals at Tennis in the Land
    AP
  5. Golf: FedEx Cup No. 50 Keegan Bradley leads BMW Championship
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment