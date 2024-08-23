Premier League: Arsenal to get early reminder of Aston Villa threat

Arsenal will need no reminders of the threat posed by Aston Villa when it travels to the Midlands on Saturday for an early test of its Premier League title credentials.

It was a 2-0 defeat by Villa in north London in April that effectively cost Arsenal the title as late goals by Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins put the race in Manchester City’s hands.

Arsenal won its remaining six games but the damage was done and it finished two points behind City as Pep Guardiola’s side claimed a record-breaking fourth successive English crown.

While there is a possibility that City, if found guilty of the numerous financial charges levelled against it, could face punishment in the New Year, on the pitch it is likely to be as relentless as ever.

Which means the margins for error for any club trying to loosen its grip on the Premier League crown are tiny.

Arsenal has certainly been making confident noises at the start of the new campaign, which it began with a 2-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But a trip to Villa Park will offer a more accurate yardstick as to its early-season form.

Villa finished fourth last season under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery and is being tipped to back that up with another strong showing this season.

“I feel that the club is moving forward every year,” goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who signed an extended contract this week, told Villa’s website.

“I have achieved everything as an international for Argentina and I still think that we can win a trophy here.”

Before Villa and Arsenal kick off in Saturday’s late game, Manchester City hosts newly-promoted Ipswich Town whose long-awaited Premier League return was marked by a home defeat by Liverpool.