Nacional defender Izquierdo collapses on the pitch against Sao Paulo

Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo collapsed on the pitch and was taken to hospital for treatment during the second leg of a Copa Libertadores round of 16 tie against Sao Paulo at Brazil’s Morumbi stadium on Thursday.

Izquierdo had replaced Sebastian Coates for the Uruguayan club at halftime but fell to the ground unconscious in the 84th minute without any contact from another player.

Players from both sides immediately called for medical assistance for Izquierdo. Still unconscious, the 27-year-old was taken off the pitch in an ambulance to the applause of the fans.

“We wish a speedy recovery to Nacional player Juan Izquierdo. May all be well as soon as possible,” Sao Paulo posted on social media platform X.

The match continued with goals from Damian Bobadilla and Jonathan Calleri giving Sao Paulo a 2-0 win which, after a scoreless draw in the first leg, sent them through to an all-Brazilian quarter-final clash against Botafogo.