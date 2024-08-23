MagazineBuy Print

Nacional defender Izquierdo collapses on the pitch against Sao Paulo

Izquierdo had replaced Sebastian Coates for the Uruguayan club at halftime but fell to the ground unconscious in the 84th minute without any contact from another player.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 10:50 IST , SAO PAULO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Juan Izquierdo of Nacional lies down on the pitch after fainting during a Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 Round of 16 second leg match between Sao Paulo and Nacional.
FILE PHOTO: Juan Izquierdo of Nacional lies down on the pitch after fainting during a Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 Round of 16 second leg match between Sao Paulo and Nacional. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Juan Izquierdo of Nacional lies down on the pitch after fainting during a Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 Round of 16 second leg match between Sao Paulo and Nacional. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo collapsed on the pitch and was taken to hospital for treatment during the second leg of a Copa Libertadores round of 16 tie against Sao Paulo at Brazil’s Morumbi stadium on Thursday.

Izquierdo had replaced Sebastian Coates for the Uruguayan club at halftime but fell to the ground unconscious in the 84th minute without any contact from another player.

Players from both sides immediately called for medical assistance for Izquierdo. Still unconscious, the 27-year-old was taken off the pitch in an ambulance to the applause of the fans.

“We wish a speedy recovery to Nacional player Juan Izquierdo. May all be well as soon as possible,” Sao Paulo posted on social media platform X.

The match continued with goals from Damian Bobadilla and Jonathan Calleri giving Sao Paulo a 2-0 win which, after a scoreless draw in the first leg, sent them through to an all-Brazilian quarter-final clash against Botafogo. 

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

